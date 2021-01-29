Australia is no stranger to brekkie TV drama, but The Morning Show has taken the cutthroat industry to a whole new level. “Brekkie TV looks so easy and fun!” said no one ever after watching the first season of the Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon drama (re-named Morning Wars for its Australian release).

Also starring funny man Steve Carell, The Morning Show digs deep into the power dynamics between men and women in the high-stake world of breakfast television — and let’s just say that if you didn’t fall in love with Jennifer Aniston as Rachel, you certainly will as take-no-prisoners seasoned journalist Alex Levy. Honestly, the fact that they wake up at 3am every morning is impressive enough for us.

If you’re yet to set those alarms for ‘early’ and watch the American journalism drama, or are thinking about re-winding the tapes before the second season arrives, listen up. Here’s where you can watch The Morning Show in Australia.

How to watch The Morning Show in Australia

To watch The Morning Show, (aka Morning Wars) in Australia, you can tune into Apple TV+ to catch all 10 episodes of the first season, and the second season as it becomes available later in 2021. The official release date of season two is yet to be announced, but filming is currently underway. Apple TV+ is the only place that The Morning Show can be streamed on-demand.

The Morning Show on Apple TV+

The first season of The Morning Show, (aka Morning Wars) is available to stream on Apple TV+ in Australia. The highly anticipated second season is making its way to the streaming platform sometime in 2021.

What is The Morning Show about?

Based on Brian Stelter’s book, Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, The Morning Show (Morning Wars) is a behind-the-scenes look into the world of New York breakfast television. The 10-episode dramedy stars three major journalists all at different points in their careers — played by Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell.

After Alex Levy (Aniston) reports Carell’s character Mitch for sexual misconduct, he is replaced by the younger and peppy Bradley (Witherspoon), but after America falls in love with the younger female, Alex must scramble to remain top dog. Also featuring in the all-star cast is Billy Grudup (Almost Famous’ iconic Russell Hammond), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Beyond the Lights), Nestor Carbonell (Bates Motel) and Mark Duplass (The League).

What can we expect in two of The Morning Show?

Without giving too much away, the second season will be all about picking up the pieces after the chaotic season one finale. After going through everything across those jam-packed 10 episodes together, Bradley and Alex are bonded more than ever — and that relationship will be further explored (it’s great to see the Green sisters back together). It has also been revealed that the global pandemic has allowed the writers to re-write some of the season to include currently world affairs. Newcomers Hasan Minhaj and Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) are also set to join the cast.

Catch up on season one of The Morning Show

It doesn’t matter whether you’re now a breakfast television expert, or you have never thought to flick on the channel, you have plenty of time to catch up (or re-watch) before season two hits, with Apple TV+ giving you everything you need to get started. Set those alarms!

Photo Credit: Apple TV