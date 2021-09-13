How to watch Y: The Last Man in Australia

If you’re missing the days of The Leftovers, you might have just found a new favourite. Y: The Last Man tells the story of a world where everyone with a Y chromosome simply drops dead. Well, more like they suffer horribly from some sort of Ebola like disease, but still – planes drop from the sky, cars crash, the government falls and animal species are wiped out – you get the picture. Those with an XX chromosome are left to clean up the mess and build a new world. Adapted from a 2002 comic book, the series has had a lot of updating and editing, creating a refreshed version of an old classic. If you were an avid reader keen to watch or, you’re simply just curious, keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Y: The Last Man in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Y: The Last Man

Y: The Last Man will be available to stream weekly on BINGE from September 14, 2021.

Watch Y: The Last Man on BINGE

Y: The Last Man will land on BINGE with a triple episode premiere on September 14, 2021, with new episodes streaming weekly.

Sign up to BINGE

After some more world changing stories? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

What is Y: The Last Man about?

Y: The Last Man is a vision of a post-apocalyptic world, where every mammal with a Y chromosome has perished under mysterious circumstances, except for escape artist Yorrick and his pet monkey. The series follows the fallout of the cataclysm and the female survivors who are left, as they struggle to come to terms with what happened and try to build something better. It’s the end of mankind, amirite?

Photo Credit: BINGE