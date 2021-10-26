How to watch Spreadsheet in Australia

Paramount+ is gifting us two gems this year: a new Aussie TV show and a starring role for Katherine Parkinson aka Jen from IT Crowd aka one of the funniest women on television. The raunchy new series, Spreadsheet puts Parkinson as a newly single mum and lawyer who is on the hunt for commitment free hook ups. She’s pretty confident she can have it all exactly as she wants it, with the help of trusty spreadsheet. What’s sexier than meticulous planning? As per usual Parkinson nails the brief, her comedy moxie only seconded by the stellar line up of Australian talent joining her on screen, like Stephen Curry, Katrina Milosevic and Kerry Armstrong. Find out how to watch every episode of this soon to be classic with Canstar Blue.

How to watch Spreadsheet

Spreadsheet will be available to stream on Paramount+ from October 27.

Watch Spreadsheet on Paramount+

Paramount+ subscribers will enjoy exclusive streaming rights to Spreadsheet from October 27.

What is Spreadsheet about?

Lauren is freshly divorced with two kids, and although her life is already hectic, she still feels she is missing something. It turns out that Lauren is missing a sex life. To fix the problem (because she’s a fixer), she and best friend Alex devise a foolproof spreadsheet, designed to show her all her options and keep her conquests in check. As long as she has her meticulously monitored spreadsheet, what could possibly go wrong?

Photo Credit: Paramount+