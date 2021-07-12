How to watch the Summer X Games in Australia

Two wheels. Four wheels. And in unfortunate circumstances, no wheels. That’s the long and short of the Summer X Games, where the world’s adrenaline junkies battle it out to be crowned the extreme sports champion. Postponed due to COVID and rescheduled for a July 2021 start, the X Games won’t be open to spectators but will make up for it in the crushing weight of anticipation. If you’ve been missing your bi-yearly edition of ‘People Flirting with Life-Altering Injuries’ – also known as the Summer X Games – let Canstar Blue reveal how you can watch it in Australia.

How to watch the Summer X Games

The Summer X Games is available to stream on Kayo and Foxtel, with livestreams also available on YouTube and Facebook. Fans can also catch highlights and news on the ESPN app.

Watch the Summer X Games on Kayo

Kayo will be offering live and on-demand coverage of the Summer X Games. Fans can also expect highlights and analysis to drop throughout the entire Games, giving fans plenty of entertainment.

Watch the Summer X Games on Foxtel

Foxtel will be streaming live coverage of the Games on ESPN’s suite of channels, however it won’t be available on-demand.

Watch the Summer X Games on YouTube

The X Games YouTube channel will be livestreaming the main events across the entire Games, giving fans plenty of free action to watch.

Watch the Summer X Games on Facebook

The Summer X Games will also be livestreamed on the official X Games Facebook page, with the livestream schedule similar to the YouTube channel.

Watch the Summer X Games on TikTok

The Summer X Games will also be streamed via the official X Games TikTok page, heralding a new wave of social media viewing.

Watch the Summer X Games on the ESPN app

ESPN offers coverage over in America, with Australian fans able to tune into news and highlights via the ESPN app.

When is the Summer X Games taking place?

The Games kick off July 15, and conclude on July 18. That’s good news for Australian extreme sports fans, as the action will take place over the latter part of the week and stretch right until the weekend. The livestream schedule shown on both YouTube and Facebook includes:

BMX Dirt – 4:00 am (AEST) Thursday, July 15

BMX Dirt Best Trick – 5:30 am (AEST) Thursday, July 15

Wendy’s BMX Park – 9:30 am (AEST) Thursday, July 15

Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick – 11:00 am (AEST) Thursday, July 15

Moto X Freestyle – 2:00 am (AEST) Friday, July 16

Moto X Best Whip – 3:30 am (AEST) Friday, July 16

Moto X 110 – 7:00 am (AEST) Friday, July 16

Monster Energy Moto X Best Trick – 9:30 am (AEST) Friday, July 16

Monster Energy Moto X QuarterPipe High Air – 11:15 am (AEST) Friday, July 16

Men’s Skateboard Park – 3:00 am (AEST) Saturday, July 17

Women’s Skateboard Park – 5:00 am (AEST) Saturday, July 17

Pacifico Skateboard Vert – 8:00 am (AEST) Saturday, July 17

Pacifico Skateboard Vert Best Trick – 10:00 am (AEST) Saturday, July 17

Wendy’s BMX Street – 1:30 pm (AEST) Saturday, July 17

Women’s Skateboard Street – 8:00 am (AEST) Sunday, July 18

Men’s Skateboard Street – 1:00 pm (AEST) Sunday, July 18

Skateboard Street Best Trick – 2:30 pm (AEST) Sunday, July 18

Where is the Summer X Games taking place?

While originally meant to take place in Minneapolis, due to pandemic protocols the event will now be taking place in Southern California, where three cities will be doing the honours – Riverside, Ramona, and Vista.

Photo Credits: XGames.com