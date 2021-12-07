If you asked for another streaming service for Christmas, you may have just gotten your wish, with word announced that Pluto TV may be coming to Australia in the very near future.

Pluto TV is owned and operated by ViacomCBS – the same company that currently owns Channel 10 here in Australia, and the same company behind the launch of Paramount+ – but currently only operates in America, parts of Europe and other select global locations.

However, Viacom CBS’ Chief Sales Officer Rod Prosser announced on the Unmade podcast from Tim Burrowes that the service is making its way to Australia.

“I’m probably letting the cat out of the bag a little bit here, but I’m not quite sure of the exact launch date, but one thing I can tell you is it’s coming and it won’t be too far off. We’re not talking years off… But it’s certainly on its way to Australia at some point.”

But while Paramount+ was a rebranding of 10 All Access down here in Australia, Pluto TV isn’t expected to be a rebrand of Channel 10’s on-demand service, 10Play.

“I can’t see how they would merge, but at this point, we’re really enthusiastic about the 10Play product,” said Prosser.

“You’ll continue to see high quality good content being produced for the linear screen, but equally next year we’ll grow out library on 10Play. So there’s a lot of investment going in there as well.”

What is Pluto TV?

Pluto TV is an advertising-supported video on demand (AVOD) platform – which means that it’s currently free – and works similar to free-to-air on-demand services like 10Play, 9NOW, 7Plus and SBS On Demand.

Pluto TV was originally launched in 2014, and was purchased by ViacomCBS in 2016, with the platform hosting hundreds of channels based on genres, including Featured, Movies, Entertainment, Comedy, Sports, Kids and Music, giving viewers plenty to choose from. However, it’s not known yet as to what channels will be available upon launch in Australia, and how similar the service will be to its American counterpart, although more news is expected to be released in the new year.

Photo Credit: Concept Photo/shutterstock.com