How to watch 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible in Australia

For some of us, climbing a few stairs is enough. For others, it’s going on a day-long hike. For a select few, it’s climbing the tallest mountains in the world, and for Nimsdai Purja, it’s climbing 14 of the highest peaks in the world in just seven months. The Nepali mountaineer set out to make his mark on the climbing world, putting his body, and his mind, through some of the toughest conditions on the planet, all to prove that the impossible could be done. But how can you follow his journeys? Find out how to watch 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible is exclusively available to stream on Netflix.

Watch 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible on Netflix

Netflix is the sole host of the 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible documentary.

What is 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible about?

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible is a documentary that follows Nimsdai Purja, a Nepali mountaineer and member of the Nepali Gurkha special forces, as he tackles 14 of the highest peaks in the world – all of which measure at over 8,000 metres above sea level – in just seven months. Only a few people have climbed all 14 peaks, with the first person to do so doing it over a span of 16 years, but Purja is determined to prove that nothing is impossible, and to bring a spotlight on the strength and resilience of the Nepali people, who often helped – and climbed – the peaks long before Western adventurers did. The documentary follows Purja and his Nepali climbing crew as the traverse each peak, and the mental and physical toll it takes.

