How to Watch Angelyne in Australia

Angelyne didn’t have Instagram to become famous, so she used the next best thing – giant billboards across the city of LA. While the name, image and, of course, pink Corvette, is an intractable part of LA legend, the real person behind the story has remained somewhat of an enigma – until now. The new series Angelyne uses the life of Angelyne as inspiration to recreate some of her finest moments. It may not be the entirely true story, but partially directed by the woman herself, it feels an appropriate addition to the enduring lore. Take a peek behind the curtain, and discover a little bit more about the woman who re-wrote pink, with this Canstar Blue guide on how to watch Angelyne.

How to watch Angelyne

You can stream Angelyne on Stan when the series becomes available on May 20, 2022.

Angelyne is streaming exclusively on Stan. Episodes will be available to watch from May 20, 2022.

What is Angelyne about?

In 1984, there were a few different ways to become famous – you could act, you could sing, you could dance – or you could make sure everyone knew your name first and worry about why later. That’s exactly what Angelyne did. The mysterious woman, known only as Angelyne, installed billboards of herself across the city of LA in order to become famous. It happened overnight – nobody knew where she came from, but before too long the hype was fervent and the name Angelyne was on everybody’s lips. Now, the mini-series Angelyne is spilling her story across screens and revealing the bizarre trajectory of the icon’s self-made career.

Photo credit: Stan

