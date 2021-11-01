It’s crazy to think that in the era of ultimate surveillance, we can still have mysteries. Granted, 2009 was over a decade ago, but it wasn’t the dark ages. How do we still not know why, not just someone, but a celebrity, (one of the most watched breeds on the planet), dropped dead on their bathroom floor? This is what What Happened, Brittany Murphy? is determined to find out.

Shying away from the cliched conspiracy theories that haunt this case, the doco fixates in on a much more grounded theory; that Brittany Murphy was a victim of a long con in her own home, brought down by the forces of the media, a misogynistic culture and the manipulative cunning of her husband, Simon Monjack. Is it all just fodder for the rumour mill, or the pathway to the truth? In light of the recently-exposed mistreatment of the other Britney, which drew back the curtain and showed us the grit behind the glitter, it could be that this documentary has finally brought us closer to the truth. Find out how to catch What Happened, Brittany Murphy? in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch What Happened, Brittany Murphy? in Australia

You can catch every minute of the long-awaited What Happened, Brittany Murphy? documentary on streaming service BINGE.

Watch What Happened, Brittany Murphy? on BINGE

What Happened, Brittany Murphy? will be available to stream exclusively on BINGE from November 7, 2021.

What is What Happened, Brittany Murphy? about?

Brittany Murphy was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. She was in every movie you loved as a kid, and then a teenager, and then even some as an adult. She was funny, smart, talented and absolutely everywhere, until she suddenly wasn’t. Murphy died of pneumonia and anaemia at her home in 2009, although at the time her death was purported to be caused by black mould running rampant through her apartment. Now, new evidence has revealed that there may have been more than some spores behind her sudden death – namely – her husband Simon Monjack, a con man and master manipulator. This latest documentary sets out to answer the most important questions; what happened to her meteoric rise, and who caused the crash?

Sign up to BINGE

Looking for more unsettling docos? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site ^^View important information

Photo credit: BINGE