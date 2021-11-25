How to watch the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in Australia

All hail his Royal Freshness! Arguably one of the best (and certainly the freshest) sit-coms of the 90’s, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air rocketed Will Smith to stardom, as well as gave us plenty of laughs along the way, in addition to highlighting some real tough social issues too. But when it comes to re-watching the Banks family taking in their trouble-making nephew (and singing along to easily the best TV theme song ever), where can you watch it? Find out how to watch the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is available to stream on Stan, or can be downloaded via iTunes.

Watch the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on Stan

Stan hosts all six seasons of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, in addition to the Reunion special.

Watch the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on iTunes

You can download all six seasons of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on iTunes, with each season costing $14.99. You can also purchase and download the complete series, which will cost you $81.99.

What is the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air about?

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air stars Will Smith in his acting debut, in which he plays Will, a teenager from South Philly, who gets into a bit of trouble, and is then sent to live with his relatives in the fancy area of Bel-Air, Los Angeles. From here, Will struggles to fit in and learn about the high-society world he finds himself in, while also teaching his relatives the slang of the day, the importance of staying true to yourself in a world that may view you differently, as well as how to have a lot of fun along the way. It’s a heart-warming show filled with plenty of laughs, not to mention some fantastic reminders as to how far fashion has come since the 90s. And, did we mention the theme song?

Photo Credit: Stan