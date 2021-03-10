High school can be a tough time, with classes, sport, the hierarchy of the popular kids as well as the overpowering pressure of figuring out ‘who you really are’ can all be a melting pot of emotions and vulnerability. And that’s what the latest teen-drama Generation – stylised as GENERA+ION – looks to explore. If you’re looking to revisit high school, or just need to fill that Euphoria-shaped hole in your heart, find out where to catch Generation in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Generation in Australia

You can catch the entire first season of Generation on BINGE, with eight episodes available to stream.

Generation on BINGE

All eight episodes of the first season of Generation are available on BINGE, currently the only place to catch the new series. However, like most shows in Australia, there’s a chance that it will make its way to Google Play and iTunes further down the line, so keep your eyes out.

What is Generation about?

Generation follows a group of high-schoolers who are exploring their personalities and sexuality, and the drama that often follows in a conservative community. The high schoolers include the outgoing Chester, photography-obsessed Riley, twins Nathan and Naomi, closeted Greta and activist Delilah, alongside new guidance counselor Sam, who tries to help them find their paths.

Created by father-daughter combo Daniel and Zelda Barnz – and produced by Girls creator Lena Dunham – Generation looks to explore sexuality and growing up in the modern world, as well as keep audiences glued to their seats at the same time.

Photo Credit: BINGE