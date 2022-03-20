Way back in 2017, the criminal trial of Michelle Carter rewrote the rules of how people thought about murder. Carter was a part of a ‘texting-suicide’ scandal that saw one person dead, and another in jail for murder – even though they had never touched the body. Now, a new series The Girl From Planville, lays out the whole, grisly ordeal, serving a pretty memorable message that text messages last forever. Find out how it all went down, and don’t miss an episode of The Girl From Plainville with Canstar Blue.

How to watch The Girl From Plainville in Australia

You can catch every episode of The Girl From Plainville on Stan. Episodes are available from March 30, 2022.

Watch The Girl From Plainville on Stan

Stan will host The Girl From Plainville, and begin airing episodes from March 30, 2022.

What is The Girl From Plainville about?

The series follows the true story of Michelle Carter, a 17-year-old girl from Massachusetts, who was caught up in a ‘texting-suicide’ disaster, after her texts saw the death of her friend, Conrad Roy III. The show follows the lead up to the crime, as well as the incredibly convoluted trial of Carter.

Photo Credit: Stan