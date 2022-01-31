How to watch Halo in Australia

The Master Chief has been a childhood companion for many, with the popular figure a staple for anyone who grew up with an Xbox in their house (or their friend’s house). Protagonist of the popular Halo game franchise, the Master Chief first stepped onto the scene back in 2001 with Halo: Combat Evolved, with the series still going, with the latest installment – Halo Infinite – released in December 2021. Rumours and production of a Halo TV series had been swirling for a long-time, but now that we have our sights set on it, what can we expect, and where can you tune into to enjoy some Master Chief action? Find out how to watch Halo in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Halo

Halo will be exclusively available to watch on Paramount+, with the series launching on March 24, 2022.

Watch Halo on Paramount+

Paramount+ is the sole host of the Halo TV series, with the show coming to screens on March 24, 2022.

What is Halo about?

Set in the 26th century, Halo (based on the video game series of the same name) follows Spartan 117 – a genetically modified super soldier also known as the Master Chief – as he leads humanity’s fight against an alliance of aliens known as the Covenant. The fight against the Covenant leads to the discovery of the Halo rings, which are a relic left over by a race long since gone, with both sides fighting for control. However, both humanity and the Covenant quickly realise there are other forces at work, with no less than the fate of the universe hanging in the balance.

Picture credit: Paramount+