How to watch Handmaid’s Tale season 4 in Australia

The wait is over! The Handmaid’s of Gilead are back for a fourth season and, somehow, things have gotten even wilder. Originally set to be released in Autumn 2020, the series was delayed due to COVID complications, but is now finally ready to hit the screen. The delayed release paired with the shocking finale of season three has led to a stack of theories circulating about the fate of June, the children and the handmaidens. Luckily, viewers won’t have to wait long to find out, with the fourth season due for release soon. Read on to find out how to watch the latest season of The Handmaid’s Tale in this Canstar Blue guide.

Where to watch The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4

The fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale will be available on SBS on Demand and SBS Free to Air from April 29, 2021. The first three episodes will drop on April 29, and then weekly after that. If you haven’t seen any of the previous seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale series, all three previous seasons are available to stream via Stan.

What can we expect in the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale Season?

Following a scuffle with a soldier at the airport during the transportation of children to Canada, June is shot and carried into the woods by her fellow handmaiden’s. Now that the children are safe, season four will see a recovering June on the run as she escapes the wrath of the State while the rest of the handmaidens must decide where they will go and if they will join the resistance against Gilead. Expect plenty of tough decisions in the season ahead.

Advertisement

Will there be a fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale?

Yes! A fifth season has been confirmed for production, and is set to be released sometime in 2022. While there isn’t too much known about season four yet, let alone season five, no doubt many fans will be counting down.

Sign up to BINGE

If BINGE’s huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

Photo Credit: HULU