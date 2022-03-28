How to Watch Julia in Australia

The kitchen is a powerful place to be, and if, unlike Julia, you cannot handle the heat, you simply must get out. BINGE’s eight-part series Julia is the story of culinary darling Julia Child and her very unlikely (but highly deserved) rise to stardom. You don’t need to be a fan already, just sit back and enjoy the visual delights on screen, and try your best not to lick the telly. If you’re famished for some good TV, find out how to watch every episode of Julia with Canstar Blue.

How to watch Julia

You can watch all eight episodes of Julia on BINGE, from April 3, 2022. The first three episodes will drop at once, with the remaining five released weekly.

Watch Julia on BINGE

Looking for more tasty treats? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

What is Julia about?

Inspired by Julia Child’s remarkable life, Julia tells the story of Julia Child, her cooking show The French Chef, and her passionate vision which saw the establishment of the modern day cooking show. More than that, it’s an ode to her perseverance, to be seen in a time where women were constantly told the doors were not open to them. Showcasing Child’s legendary joie de vivre, the series Julia is the perfect aide-memoire that the kitchen is a place for everybody.

Photo Credit: BINGE