How to watch Love Life in Australia

The root of this show is all in the title, Love Life. A simple premise, the series follows different people as they make their way through life, falling in and out of love. To keep it consistent, it starts with their first and ends with their last. Think of it like a mini-romcom, except with perhaps slightly more realistic expectations of love. If you’re after for something light and entertaining, this could be the one you’re looking for. Find out how to watch every episode of Love Life in this Canstar Blue guide.

Love Life is exclusively available to stream via Stan, with season one and two coming to the platform.

Stan is the exclusive host of Love Life, with season one and two available from October 28.

What is Love Life about?

Each season of Love Life trails a different protagonist, following them from their very first love all the way through to their last. The first season stars Anna Kendrick as the lovelorn protagonist, making her way through about five potential loves over 10 episodes before she finds her final happiness. The second season stars William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), as newly divorced Marcus Watkins, who has to learn how to get back in the dating game to understand what truly went wrong with his marriage.

