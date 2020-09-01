You may have seen Rami Malek on his rise to stardom as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, but fans of the actor will know him best from his breakout role as Elliot Anderson on the critically acclaimed Mr. Robot. Starring alongside Christian Slater, the show ran for four seasons, picked up Golden Globes and Emmys, and ultimately ended with a bang at the end of last year (the twist alone is worth watching for). But unfortunately for us Aussies, the show premiered on American cable, where it primarily remained for its run. Thankfully, Foxtel’s newest streaming service, BINGE, is playing host here in Australia to all four seasons of Mr. Robot, with all episodes available to stream on-demand.

How to watch Mr. Robot in Australia

To watch Mr. Robot in Australia, you can tune into BINGE, Foxtel Now, or iTunes. BINGE and Foxtel Now offer both all four seasons, whilst iTunes offers viewers the choice to purchase and download individual episodes or seasons.

Mr. Robot on BINGE

With the recent launch of BINGE, plenty of American cable content that was previously only available on Foxtel has made its way over to the new platform. This means that the entire series of Mr. Robot will now be available to stream, giving you another show to, well, binge.

Sign up to BINGE

If BINGE’s huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

BINGE Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

Mr. Robot on Foxtel

Foxtel is well-known to play host to our favourite American television shows, so it makes sense that all four seasons of Mr. Robot are on the platform. However, Foxtel comes with a heftier price tag compared to the rest of the streaming market. Whilst BINGE will only cost you a minimum of $10/month (and a maximum of $18), to stream Mr. Robot on Foxtel you’ll need to subscribe to Foxtel Now, which will set you back $25/month. If you’re thinking about Foxtel, but aren’t too sure what is on offer, it’s worth exploring Foxtel Packages.

Mr. Robot on iTunes

If you like the idea of checking out Mr. Robot but aren’t ready to commit to a streaming platform subscription (or you just really like one episode in particular), then you may want to go old school and check out Mr. Robot on iTunes. You can purchase individual episodes for $3.50 each, or even each full season for $24.99, with your purchases then yours for good.

Advertisement

What is Mr. Robot about?

Mr. Robot follows Elliot (Malek), a cybersecurity engineer with social anxiety and clinical depression who is recruited by anarchist ‘Mr. Robot’ (Slater) to join a group of hacktivists known as “fsociety”. Working for them at night, their goal is to destroy all consumer debt by hacking and robbing the very firm that Elliot is paid to protect on his 9-5. If you’ve seen even an episode of the show, you’ll know that the rest of the complex plot is impossible to put into words, so we’ll just leave you to decipher it.

Catch up on every season of Mr. Robot

If you’ve been meaning to check out Mr. Robot, then now’s your chance. Catch up on all four seasons of the award-winning show on BINGE, Foxtel Now or iTunes. If you’ve done all that, check out other shows and movies that newcomer BINGE has to offer.

Stream Sports with Kayo

Love streaming? Love sports? Kayo is a new streaming platform that provides access to a wealth of sports, from basketball to cricket, motorsports and soccer. Click ‘go to site’ for more details.

Kayo Sports Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month Basic Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $25 over 1 month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Premium Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 3 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $35 over 1 month 3 No. of Screens /same time viewing $35

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription Special Offer: Save $10/mth on Kayo for 12 months

Available to Telstra customers only. Offer ends 30.09.20. T&Cs Apply

Stream over 50 sports, Live & On Demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time – Add up to 5 profiles min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25

$15

Advertised Cost/month Get Offer on Telstra’s website ^^View important information

Photo Credit: Foxtel