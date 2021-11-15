How to Watch the Sex and the City Reboot: And Just Like That…

No matter how it’s aged, Sex and the City is, undeniably, a cornerstone of television. If you’re going to call yourself any kind of couch potato connoisseur then it’s simply a requirement to have watched every episode of the show (you can take or leave the movies, we’ll grant you that mercy). Now that a reboot is on the scene it only makes sense to catch up on the old times as well as enjoy the new. Without any further ado, because you know what to do, here is the Canstar Blue guide for watching every episode, movie and reboot of Sex and the City.

How to watch Sex and the City

You can stream all six seasons of Sex and the City on BINGE, as well as both movies and a two-part behind the scenes documentary on the phenomena. Alternatively, you can watch every episode of the six-season series on Foxtel Now.

How to watch And Just Like That…

SATC fans can catch every episode of the reboot And Just Like That… on streaming service BINGE. The first two episodes will drop on December 9, 2021, with weekly episodes airing every Thursday for eight weeks from then.

Keen to check out some other classics? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

What can we expect from a Sex and the City reboot?

And Just Like That… spells an entirely new chapter for Miranda, Carrie and Charlotte as they learn to navigate life, friendship and sex in their fifties. Unfortunately, Samantha will not be joining the crew for the reboot, but rumour has it that the enormously talented Nicole Ari Parker will be stepping up to take her place, returning the balance to four.

