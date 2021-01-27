Attention, students of Moordale Secondary. It’s been a while, but class is officially back in session — and it’s time to get schooled. Sex Education, the British drama-comedy series written and created by Laurie Nunn, is the kind of show that none of us asked for. But alas; a show about a socially awkward teenager charging his peers for hand-me-down sex therapy — which he picked up from his sex therapist mother Gillian Anderson — had us laughing, crying and screaming “wash your hands, you detty pig”.

Quite frankly, the entire show is genius, and the long wait for season three has been as agonising as watching Isaac delete that voicemail. Whether you’re looking for more (bad) advice from Otis, shipping Ola and Lily, yearning for more Eric and Adam’s budding enemies-to-lovers, desperately waiting for Maeve and Otis to get their act together, or simply for the fallout of the Shakespearean intergalactic sex musical — yes, you read that right — season three is on its way.

If you’re a little lost (honestly, we don’t blame you), or you’re thinking about a cheeky re-watch before the third season, listen up. Here’s where you can watch Sex Education in Australia.

How to watch Sex Education in Australia

To watch Sex Education in Australia, you can tune into Netflix to catch the first two seasons, and then the third season as it becomes available later in 2021. Currently, Netflix is the only place that the series can be streamed on-demand.

Sex Education on Netflix

The first two seasons of Sex Education are currently available to stream on Netflix in Australia. The highly anticipated third season is making its way to the streaming platform sometime in early 2021, although the official release date is yet to be announced.

What is Sex Education about?

The British drama-comedy series follows Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas), the awkward teenager with zero real-life sexual experience, but considers himself a reluctant expert — thanks to his sex therapist mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson, The Ex-Files). When his classmates find out about his mother’s occupation, he teams up with the bad girl Maeve (Emma Mackey) to begin an underground sex clinic, charging his peers for his (questionable) advice. Of course, Otis is going to fall in love with Maeve — but can he take his own advice? The show also has a cracking ensemble cast, with plenty of sub-plots and backstories explored throughout — a stand out is Otis’s best friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and the budding relationship with the school bully Adam (Connor Swindells).

What can we expect in season three of Sex Education?

If you can cast your mind back to the end of season two, we watched the ‘will-they, won’t-they’ Maeve and Otis so close to finally admitting their feelings for each other. That was… until the cliff-hanger of the season saw newcomer character Isaac delete a voicemail from Otis intended for Maeve in order to sabotage their relationship. If you were one of the many of us screaming at the television, then don’t worry — it’s finally going to be addressed.

Another bombshell was dropped in the final minutes, when Jean found out she was pregnant with Jakob’s baby, despite the fact that he had a vasectomy. There will also be some fresh faces; Girls star Jemima Kirke will be joining the cast as a former Moordale student and new headmistress, Lucius Malfoy from Harry Potter (aka Jason Isaacs) as Mr Groff’s older brother, and newcomer Dua Saleh as a nonbinary student.

Catch up on seasons 1-2 of Sex Education

It doesn’t matter if you’re extremely invested in Maeve/Otis/Isaac or simply have no idea what is going on in the world of Moordale. You have some time to catch up (or re-watch) before season three hits, with Netflix giving you everything you need to get started. C’mon, you detty pig.

