How to watch Sex Lives of College Girls in Australia

Mindy Kaling is the powerhouse who never stops. She’s given us The Mindy Project, Never Have I Ever and now, a perfect addition to her tv-show girl gang – The Sex Lives of College Girls. Kaling has always had a special ability to put a dorky, yet hilarious spin on all of her content, and putting a microscope to the animal that is a university student, is sure to bring out some of her finest work yet. If you have never been, or known, a college girl and you’re wondering what to expect, the trailer was dumped with the sneaky tagline ‘No Rules. No Regrets’ – summing up pretty much the entire university experience nicely. Come find out how the college girl lives and watch every episode of The Sex Lives of College Girls, with Canstar Blue.

How to watch The Sex Lives of College Girls

You can catch every episode of Mindy Kaling’s new comedy, Sex Lives of College Girls on BINGE and Foxtel. The first two episodes will drop on November 18, another three on November 25 and December 2 and the final two on December 9.

Watch The Sex Lives of College Girls on BINGE

Every episode of Sex Lives of College Girls will stream on BINGE from November 18, 2021.

Watch The Sex Lives of College Girls on Foxtel

Foxtel subscribers will be able to watch all 10 episodes of Sex Lives of College Girls from November 18, 2021.

Sign up to BINGE

Looking for more college comedies? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

What is The Sex Lives of College Girls about?

Four very different friends are all roommates at Essex College, in New England. Despite their differences, they all have one thing in common – an obsession with getting laid. Through parties, exams, championships, fights, wins and losses, they all make the most of their campus freedoms. It’s a classic Kaling show – silly, sweet and very funny.

