How to watch Squid Game in Australia

It may not feature Jigsaw, but you might want to think twice if you’re asked to play any games, as new Korean drama Squid Game bumps up the stake a notch or two. If you’re a fan of Black Mirror, or just a fan of the increased exposure Korean media has been (rightfully) getting over the past few years, then Squid Game may be the show for you. But where can you tune into all of the action for some fun and games? Find out how to watch Squid Game in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Squid Game

Squid Game is a Netflix Original, which means that is only available to stream on Netflix.

Watch Squid Game on Netflix

The full series – which currently stands at nine episodes – of Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix.

What is Squid Game about?

Squid Game follows a number of seemingly everyday people who have been entered into a competition to win millions of dollars. However, as they quickly realise, the games – which turn out to be games they played in their childhoods – have deadly consequences. But with all of the participants in either dire financial situations or on the run from the police, they’re left with no choice but to play the deadly game to survive and win.

