How to watch Superman and Lois in Australia

Superman and Lois has returned! After over two months without a word, the most recent iteration of the Superman story is set to air on screens once again, and no doubt exciting many fans along the way. The life of Superman has been explored extensively throughout the years, from multiple animated series, to Smallville, Krypton and right through to Supergirl, people love to make TV shows about Superman. So, it is pretty impressive that Superman and Lois, the latest version, has been an absolute hit with critics and fans alike, proving it is worthy of its place in the Superpacked universe. If you’re looking to get back into the world of Superman, or take your first steps with the Man of Steel, read on to find out where to catch the latest series with this Canstar Blue article.

Where to watch Superman and Lois

Superman and Lois episodes can be streamed exclusively via BINGE, with the first season currently underway.

Watch Superman and Lois on BINGE

BINGE is the exclusive home to Superman and Lois, with the platform currently showcasing the first season.

If BINGE’s huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

What is Superman and Lois about?

Clark Kent and Lois are now married and living in Clark’s hometown of Smallville, with their two teenage sons. The kids are totally unaware of who their dad really is, but when one of the boys begins to show signs of his own superpowers, they finally learn the truth. After all the years of fighting supervillains, monsters and corruption, Superman and Lois must now face a new era and the challenges of family life. It might sound comparably cruisy, but with the added complications of old flames, mysterious strangers and the potential addition of two Superboys to the mix, Superman and Lois’ new life in Smallville won’t be easy.

Photo Credit: BINGE