How to watch Sweet Tooth in Australia

Another DC comic has come to life, and it might be the cutest one of all. Sweet Tooth is the story of Gus, a deer-boy hybrid who is travelling across a post-apocalyptic America, trying to find answers about how he came to be. Filmed in the lush hills of New South Wales, and headed up by big shot Robert Downey Jr., Sweet Tooth is sure to enchant you. Find out where you can watch Sweet Tooth in this Canstar Blue article.

How to watch Sweet Tooth

You can watch Sweet Tooth on streaming service Netflix from June 4, 2021, with the service the only way Aussies can watch the latest from the DC universe.

Sweet Tooth on Netflix

Netflix is exclusive platform to catch Sweet Tooth, with the series kicking on June 4, 2021.

What is Sweet Tooth about?

After a cataclysmic event befalls Earth, babies begin to be born as hybrids – half human, and half animal. Nobody knows where the virus came from, or what caused it, but it causes a giant rift across the world’s population. Humans begin to hunt the hybrids, leading the hybrids to flee to the safety of the forest. Gus, a half-deer, is one of the hybrids living in the forest. He meets and befriends a stranger, and together they set out across the post-apocalyptic America searching for answers.

