Tables aren’t just for sitting, eating, and conversing anymore – they’re also for high-octane competitive sporting events. And if you’re looking for the culmination of high-octane competitive sport, then look no further than the Table Tennis World Championship. With Men’s and Women’s singles, as well as Men’s, Women’s, and Mixed Doubles, the Table Tennis world’s most esteemed standalone tournament will be sure to serve up some adrenaline-pumping fun. Read on to find out how to watch the 2021 instalment of the Table Tennis World Championship.

How to watch the 2021 World Table Tennis Championship

For anyone looking to catch the action on the table, YouTube is the best route to do so. No other streaming services will be broadcasting the event.

Watch the 2021 World Table Tennis Championship on YouTube

The World Table Tennis YouTube channel will be covering the broadcast of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championship, with a livestream showcasing the worlds’ best table tennis athletes. Along with this, the livestream will then be saved as a video, so you can go back and relive the action.

Where is the 2021 World Table Tennis Championship being held?

The tournament will be moving to Houston, Texas, where the United States will play host for the first time in the tournament’s history. Europe and Asia haven’t just dominated the accolades in the past century – Germany, China, and Japan have hosted the competition in the past 100 years more times than any other country.

Who are the favourites for the 2021 World Table Tennis Championship?

As has been the theme in recent years, China will be looking to take a large portion of the medals to add to their star-studded collection. China’s 140 gold medals in the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships are trailed by Hungary’s 68, showcasing just how dominant the world number ones’ truly are. Japan were the only team besides China to pick up a gold medal at the 2020 Olympics, proving they could have what it takes to take home some laurels.

Photo Credit: shutterstock.com