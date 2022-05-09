How to Watch The Time Traveler’s Wife in Australia

In the immortal words of Australia’s Poet Laureate, Paul Kelly, “love never runs on time”, but for lovers Clare and Henry it’s less of an expression of poetic longing and more of a dangerously, traumatising axiom. Henry is a time traveller, but he is unable to control any aspect of it, meaning that among dodging near death scenarios and constantly popping out naked in bizarre places, he also has to fall in love with his wife again and again throughout the course of his life. While for most people this would be a deal breaker, Clare is besotted and is happy to keep searching for her time travelling fella and, amazingly, finding him every time. If you’re curious even as to how the logic of this works, find out how to watch every episode of The Time Traveler’s Wife with Canstar Blue.

How to watch The Time Traveler’s Wife

The Time Traveler’s Wife will be available to stream on BINGE from May 16, 2022.

Watch The Time Traveler’s Wife on BINGE

You can find every episode of The Time Traveler’s Wife on BINGE, when the series is released May 16, 2022. The series will run for just six episodes.

Looking for more heartbreakers? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

What is The Time Traveler’s Wife about?

Despite being deeply in love, Henry and Clare’s marriage is marred by what Henry calls his ‘disability,’ an uncontrollable ability to time travel. His situation thrusts him through space and time without warning, tearing him from the life with his wife and throwing him into an endless myriad of unknowable circumstances. Together, Clare and Henry try to piece together the shattered timeline of their lives, and while it becomes increasingly impossible to hold onto a sense of reality, their love persists, to somehow, always bring them home to one another.

