How to watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Australia

For the first time in history, the Olympics is set to take place in a year ending in an odd number, following the oddity that was 2020. For the diehard Olympic fans who have been watching since the eighth century B.C., five years is the longest you’ve had to wait for your quadrennial fix, but track, field, and everything in-between is back, with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics about to get back on track. So if you’re a bit rusty and unsure how to catch the Olympic action, Canstar Blue has you covered for everything you need to know.

How to watch the Olympics in Australia

Channel 7 is the exclusive broadcaster for the Tokyo Olympics, with live coverage also available on 7Mate and 7Two, and on-demand coverage available via 7plus.

Watch the Olympics on Channel 7, 7Mate, 7Two & 7plus

Fortunately for fans of the Summer Olympics, hundreds upon hundreds of hours of athletic action will be streamed via the Channel 7 suite of services. This includes Channel 7, 7Mate, 7Two and 7plus. These channels are free-to-air, meaning viewers won’t have to spend a cent on their viewing, with 7plus free to sign up to.

When is the Tokyo Olympics?

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will begin on Friday, July 23, 2021, and run to Sunday, August 8, 2021, although a few events will begin on July 21 due to scheduling reasons.

Tokyo Olympics Event Schedule

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be held between July 23, 2021 to August 8, 2021, with a schedule of the events below. However, it’s best to check your local TV guides for local times and coverage.

3X3 Basketball – July 24 to July 28

– July 24 to July 28 Archery – July 23 to July 31

– July 23 to July 31 Artistic Swimming – August 2 to August 7

– August 2 to August 7 Athletics – July 30 to August 8

– July 30 to August 8 Badminton – July 24 to August 2

– July 24 to August 2 Baseball – July 21 to August 7

– July 21 to August 7 Basketball – July 25 to August 8

– July 25 to August 8 Beach Volleyball – July 24 to August 7

– July 24 to August 7 Boxing – July 24 to August 8

– July 24 to August 8 Canoe Slalom – July 25 to July 30

– July 25 to July 30 Canoe Sprint – August 2 to August 7

– August 2 to August 7 Cycling ( BMX Freestyle) – July 31 to August 1

( – July 31 to August 1 Cycling ( BMX Racing) – July 29 to July 30

( – July 29 to July 30 Cycling ( Mountain Bike) – July 26 to July 27

( – July 26 to July 27 Cycling ( Road) – July 24 to July 28

( – July 24 to July 28 Cycling ( Track) – July 2 to July 8

( – July 2 to July 8 Diving – July 25 to August 7

– July 25 to August 7 Equestrian – July 24 to August 7

– July 24 to August 7 Fencing – July 24 to August 1

– July 24 to August 1 Football – July 21 to August 7

– July 21 to August 7 Golf – July 29 to August 7

– July 29 to August 7 Gymnastics (Artistic) – July 24 to August 3

– July 24 to August 3 Gymnastics (Rhythmic) – July 6 to July 8

– July 6 to July 8 Gymnastics (Trampoline) – July 30 to July 31

– July 30 to July 31 Handball – July 24 to August 8

– July 24 to August 8 Hockey – July 24 to August 6

– July 24 to August 6 Judo – July 24 to August 31

– July 24 to August 31 Karate – July 5 to July 7

– July 5 to July 7 Marathon Swimming – July 4 to July 5

– July 4 to July 5 Modern Pentathlon – July 5 to July 7

– July 5 to July 7 Rowing – July 23 to July 30

– July 23 to July 30 Rugby – July 26 to July 30

– July 26 to July 30 Sailing – July 25 to August 4

– July 25 to August 4 Shooting – July 24 to August 2

– July 24 to August 2 Skateboarding – July 25 to July 26, August 4 to August 5

– July 25 to July 26, August 4 to August 5 Softball – July 21 to August 7

– July 21 to August 7 Sport Climbing – August 3 to August 6

– August 3 to August 6 Surfing – July 25 to August 1

– July 25 to August 1 Swimming – July 24 to August 1

– July 24 to August 1 Table Tennis – July 24 to August 6

– July 24 to August 6 Taekwondo – July 24 to July 27

– July 24 to July 27 Tennis – July 24 to August 1

– July 24 to August 1 Triathlon – July 26 to July 27, July 31

– July 26 to July 27, July 31 Volleyball – July 24 to August 8

– July 24 to August 8 Water Polo – July 24 to August 8

– July 24 to August 8 Weightlifting – July 24 to August 4

– July 24 to August 4 Wrestling – August 1 to August 7

Which Aussies could get a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?

Australia heads into the Olympic Games with Swimming as its most historically successful event, with Kyle Chalmers looking to defend his 100m crown, and seasoned veterans Emily Seebohm and Cate Campbell returning for a fourth Olympic Games.

The Australian Basketball squad looks to be the strongest ever, with Utah Jazz sharpshooter Joe Ingles slotting into his national squad after a thrilling playoff series came to a close. Joining Ingles is Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons, and Australian veterans Matthew Dellavedova and Patty Mills.

Sally Pearson will be returning for another Olympic campaign as she competes in the 110m hurdles with fellow Aussie Elizabeth Clay. It’s sure to be a monumental year for Australians in the Olympics, with the possibility of an upset – and another Bradbury moment – always around the corner.

