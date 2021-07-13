How to watch the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Australia

As the world’s elite athletes prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, elite athletes with disabilities are also preparing to compete, with the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics set to get underway in August and September. With ‘para’ meaning ‘beside’ in Greek, the Paralympics are intended to showcase the various capabilities people have to offer, working alongside the Olympic Games. As the countdown to the games gets closer, find out how to watch the 2020 Paralympics with this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch the Paralympics in Australia

Channel 7 is the exclusive broadcaster for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2020 Paralympics, with live coverage also available on 7Mate and 7Two, and on-demand coverage available via 7plus.

Watch the Paralympics on Channel 7, 7Mate, 7Two & 7plus

Fortunately for fans of the Summer Paralympics, hundreds upon hundreds of hours of athletic action will be streamed via the Channel 7 suite of services, including Channel 7, 7Mate, 7Two and 7plus. These channels are free-to-air, meaning viewers won’t have to spend a cent on their viewing, with 7plus free to sign up to.

When is the Tokyo Paralympics?

The Paralympics start on August 24, 2021 and conclude on September 5, 2021 with the tournament starting roughly two weeks after the Olympics.

Tokyo Paralympics Event Schedule

We’ve listed a full breakdown of the Tokyo Paralympics schedule below, with times for each event dependent on local broadcasting, so check your local TV guides for all the action.

Opening Ceremony – August 24

– August 24 Archery – August 27 to September 4

– August 27 to September 4 Athletics – August 27 to September 5

– August 27 to September 5 Badminton – September 1 to September 5

– September 1 to September 5 Boccia – August 28 to September 4

– August 28 to September 4 Canoe Sprint – September 2 to September 4

– September 2 to September 4 Cycling (Road) – August 31 to September 3

– August 31 to September 3 Cycling (Track) – August 25 to August 28

– August 25 to August 28 Equestrian – August 26 to August 30

– August 26 to August 30 Football 5-a-side – August 29 to September 4

– August 29 to September 4 Goalball – August 25 to September 3

– August 25 to September 3 Judo – August 27 to August 29

– August 27 to August 29 Powerlifting – August 26 to August 30

– August 26 to August 30 Rowing – August 27 to August 29

– August 27 to August 29 Shooting – August 30 to September 5

– August 30 to September 5 Sitting Volleyball – August 27 to September 5

– August 27 to September 5 Swimming – August 25 to September 3

– August 25 to September 3 Table Tennis – August 25 to September 3

– August 25 to September 3 Taekwondo – September 2 to September 4

– September 2 to September 4 Triathlon – August 28 to August 29

– August 28 to August 29 Wheelchair Basketball – August 25 to September 5

– August 25 to September 5 Wheelchair Fencing – August 25 to August 29

– August 25 to August 29 Wheelchair Rugby – August 25 to August 29

– August 25 to August 29 Wheelchair Tennis – August 27 to September 4

Is there anything new going into this Paralympic Games?

2014 saw the Olympic committee begin accepting bids for new sports to be added to the roster of current events, and with that, two new sports were added. Badminton and taekwondo were the new additions, with modified rules to cater to different capabilities. However, the addition of these new sports has meant two sports have been dropped – these being 7-a-side football and sailing.

Photo Credits: Leonard Zhukovsky/shutterstock.com, Paralympics.org