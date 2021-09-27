How to watch UFC in Australia

The UFC – otherwise known as Ultimate Fighting Championship – is big business. There’s no way around it. With names like Dana White, Conor McGregor, Tyron Woodley, Israel Adesanya and Amanda Nunes, it’s no surprise that so many tune into each bout that the Octagon produces. But with big business comes big deals, which means that hunting down coverage for fights can become tricky business, particularly if you’re looking to watch from the comfort of your home rather than heading down to the pub. So where exactly can you watch UFC fights in Australia? Canstar Blue looks to land the one-two combo in this guide.

How to watch UFC

The UFC is generally available to stream through Kayo and Foxtel, with pay-per-view coverage from their Main Event channel, or you can view UFC coverage through UFC Fight Pass.

Watch UFC on Kayo

Kayo offers coverage of select UFC bouts via its pay-per-view (PPV) broadcaster, Main Event. To watch these PPV fights, you’ll have to pay an additional cost on top of your Kayo subscription in order to watch the fight. Kayo also offers replays of fights, as well as a number of UFC-themed shows to help you pass the time between fights, which are part of the Kayo subscription.

Watch UFC on Foxtel

Similarly to Kayo, Foxtel offers coverage of UFC fights through its pay-per-view channel Main Event, with replays and additional coverage available on various Foxtel sports channels.

Watch UFC on UFC Fight Pass

UFC Fight Pass offers a full content library of UFC bouts and programs, alongside PPV options for upcoming bouts and title clashes. Available as either a $10.99 monthly subscription or as a $104.99 annual subscription, UFC Fight Pass might be worth it for the hardcore UFC fan.

Can you watch UFC for free in Australia?

With most live coverage of UFC bouts generally only available in Australia through pay-per-view services, which can cost upwards of $60 per event, being a UFC fan can be expensive. But can you watch UFC fights for free? The short is yes, you can technically watch UFC for free, but it may not be entirely legal, with the quality of these free streams may be exactly what you pay for them. As a result, it may be worth playing it safe by paying for the PPV coverage, or head round to a mate’s place or down the to local watering hole if you’re not keen on paying for UFC coverage.

