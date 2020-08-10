Name a bad show that has originated from the American streaming network HBO. Oh wait — you can’t. Home to the likes of critically acclaimed shows such as The Walking Dead, Atlanta, True Detective and many more, the network is known for delivering. One of the most popular shows that found its home on HBO only has one season to its name but has recently been nominated for 26 Emmy Awards. Of course, we’re talking about Watchmen — the television adaption of the DC comic of the same name (there’s also a movie adaption, but we don’t really speak of that). Watchmen is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, 34 years after the events of the original graphic novel within the same alternative universe. The series explores the evolution of race in America through a world where superheros are treated as outlaws and are forced to keep their identities a secret to survive.

As great as Watchmen may be, unfortunately, like many of its fellow HBO gems, it can be pretty hard to track down in Australia to stream. Thankfully, Foxtel’s new sister streaming service, BINGE, has swooped in like the superhero it is to save the day, with the entire first (and only) season available to stream on-demand.

How to watch Watchmen in Australia

To catch Watchmen in Australia, you can tune into BINGE, Foxtel Now or iTunes. BINGE and Foxtel Now offer the entire first season (there is currently no other seasons), whilst iTunes offers viewers the choice to purchase and download individual episodes as well as the entire season.

Watchmen on BINGE

With the recent launch of BINGE, heaps of our fave Foxtel programs have made their way over to the new streaming platform. This means the entire first season of Watchmen is now available to stream. If a second season is ever released (we aren’t confident, but never say never), the platform will also stream new episodes express from the US.

Watchmen on Foxtel

Foxtel is pretty much HBO’s Aussie girlfriend — so there was no way Watchmen wouldn’t be on the platform. The entire series is now available to stream, but as usual, Foxtel comes with a bit of a hefty price tag. Whilst BINGE will only cost you a minimum of $10/month (and a maximum of $18), to stream Watchmen on Foxtel you’ll need to subscribe to Foxtel Now which will set you back $25/month. If you’re thinking about Foxtel but keen on more than just Watchmen it may also be worth exploring Foxtel Packages.

Watchmen on iTunes

If you’re the kind of person that likes to try before you buy, or Watchmen is the only show you’ve got your eyes on at the moment, iTunes could be for you. Purchase single episodes for just $3.50 and have them good to go on your device permanently, or it’s $29.99 for the entire nine-episode season.

What is Watchmen about?

If you’re just going off the trailer, we can bet you’re pretty confused (we were too). Watchmen was created by Damon Lindelof, who now has a pretty impressive resume under his belt; from the hit-shows Lost and The Leftovers to block-buster films Prometheus, World War Z, Star Trek and Star Trek: Into Darkness. The series is set in a fictional 2019 Tulsa whereby the internet and social media does not exist. It has been three years since the ‘White Night’ — a coordinated white supremacist attack on police and their families. Following the attack, officers and the group behind the attack are both forced to hide their identity for their own survival. Regina King stars as detective Angela Abar who, alongside Chief Judd Crawford (Don Johnson), investigate a recent police shooting that could be linked to the original attack.

According to HBO, Watchmen is a “grounded drama that follows a cast of very human “superheroes,” who grapple with personal and ethical issues, as well as the sometimes-blurry line between good and evil”.

