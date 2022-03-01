Adam McKay, the guy that brought us Vice and The Big Short is back to make history sexy again. This time, he’s got an easy job of it, bringing out the kings of the court with Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. The series takes a look at the emerging culture of celebrity sport, with a dramatized retelling of the rise of the LA Lakers, one of basketballs biggest teams both on and off the court. If that wasn’t enough to draw you in, it’s headed up by John C. Reilly decked out in a gold wig and oversized 80’s suit – chef’s kiss. Find out how to watch every episode of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty with Canstar Blue.

How to watch Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty in Australia

You can watch every episode of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty on BINGE, starting from March 7, 2022.

Watch Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty on BINGE

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty will stream exclusively on BINGE from March 7, 2022. There are 10 episodes in the series and a new episode will drop every Monday.

Sign up to BINGE

Looking for more historical retellings? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site ^^View important information

What is Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty about?

The LA Lakers changed the way basketball was adored, and they did it not just by having some of the greatest players, but by carefully engineering their image as golden boys, with the help of a few very crafty managers. Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty tells the story of the Lakers on and off the court, showing us just how the legends came to be.

Photo Credit: BINGE