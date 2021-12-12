How to watch the Winter X Games in Australia

Whoosh! As it gets warmer in Australia, the northern hemisphere is getting snowier and snowier, meaning winter sports are back. Whether it’s snowboarding, skiing, or the picturesque scenery, the Winter X Games pack plenty of punch for every sort of viewer. So read on with Canstar Blue to find out how to watch the games, and when to tune in.
How to watch the Winter X Games
There are a multitude of ways to watch the Winter X Games in Australia, namely Kayo and Foxtel, however Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and ESPN will also have coverage,
Watch the Winter X Games on Kayo
Kayo will be offering live and on-demand coverage of the Winter X Games. Fans can also expect highlights and analysis to drop throughout the tournament, giving fans plenty of entertainment.
|Brand
|Subscription Type
|No. of Screens/same time viewing
|Advertised Cost^^/month
|
min. cost $25 over 1 month
|2
|$25
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $35 over 1 month
|3
|$35
|Go To Site
|
Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription
min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth
|2
|$25$15
|Get Offeron Telstra’s website
|^^View important information
Watch the Winter X Games on Foxtel
The Winter X Games will also be streamed on Foxtel through the suite of ESPN channels, however the action won’t be available on-demand.
Watch the Winter X Games on YouTube
As a free option, the X Games YouTube channel will be streaming the series, as well as posting additional content.
Watch the Winter X Games on Facebook
The Winter X Games will also be livestreamed on the official X Games Facebook page, with the livestream schedule similar to the YouTube channel.
Watch the Winter X Games on TikTok
The Winter X Games will also be streamed via the official X Games TikTok page, offering up yet another, albeit unconventional, streaming service to catch the action on.
Watch the Winter X Games on the ESPN app
ESPN offers coverage over in America, with Australian fans able to tune into news and highlights via the ESPN app.
When is the Winter X Games taking place?
The Winter X Games will be taking place on January 21, 2022, and will be wrapping up two days later on January 23. Unfortunately for Australian fans, the action usually kicks off around 3am AEST, meaning there may be some early mornings in store for fans of the alpine competitions.
Where is the Winter X Games being held?
As is customary by now, the 2022 Winter X Games will be held in Aspen, Colorado, in the ski area of Buttermilk. This venue has played host to the Winter X Games multiple times in the past, and is aiming to be the backdrop to a highly competitive X Games.
What events are part of the Winter X Games?
As opposed to previous years, skiing and snowboarding events will run on each day of the tournament, with a schedule that looks as follows:
Friday, January 21
- Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle
- Women’s Ski Big Air
- Special Olympics Unified Snowboard & Ski
- Snowboard Knuckle Huck
- Women’s Ski SuperPipe Men’s
- Snowboard SuperPipe
Saturday, January 22
- Women’s Ski Slopestyle
- Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle
- Women’s Snowboard Big Air
- Men’s Ski Big Air
- Men’s Snowboard Big Air
- Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe
Sunday, January 23
- Men’s Ski Slopestyle
- Ski Knuckle Huck
- Men’s Ski SuperPipe
Photo Credits: yanik88/Shutterstock.com
