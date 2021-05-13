The sporting world’s cool kids are barrelling into competitions around the world as the World Surf League heats up. Founded in 1976, the league has gone from strength to strength, with it now operating as the world’s premier surfing tournament. And with Australia home to plenty of wave-catchers, it stands to reason that many of us would be chomping at the bits to watch the world’s best go at it. But where exactly can you watch the World Surfing League in Australia? Find out in this Canstar Blue article.

How to watch the World Surfing League in Australia

The World Surf League is available to stream on Kayo and Foxtel, with Kayo offering live and on-demand coverage, while Foxtel only offers live broadcasts.

Watch World Surfing League on Kayo

Kayo offers both live and on-demand coverage of the World Surfing League competitions, in addition to weekly wrap-up shows discussing news and updates.

Watch World Surf League on Foxtel

Foxtel offers live coverage of the World Surfing League competitions, but unfortunately does not currently offer on-demand coverage, meaning you’ll have to tune in live to catch the action.

When does the World Surfing League start?

The World Surfing League runs for a number of months, with the 2020/21 World Surfing League Competition running from December 4, 2020 through to September 17, 2021. Each month will showcase a variety of competitions and leagues, including men’s, women’s and juniors.

Photo Credit: World Surf League.com