AGL, Origin or EnergyAustralia: Which is best?

As far as power companies go, it doesn’t get any bigger than AGL, EnergyAustralia and Origin. Known as the ‘big three’ energy providers in Australia, these giants still hold most of the market share and are often turned to as a reliable choice for consumers. But, does size really matter when it comes to household energy, and if it does, which retailer offers the cheapest electricity prices and best customer rewards? Let’s find out.

Cheapest Big 3 Provider in Australia

It goes without saying that price is arguably the most important factor when comparing energy providers. Recent Canstar Blue research found that more than a quarter of Australians (27%) were attracted to lower rates, while one in four shopped around and compared plans on price. With this in mind, take a look below to see which of the big three is cheapest in your state.

AGL, EnergyAustralia and Origin are currently offering the same prices in Sydney on the Ausgrid network Victoria: Origin is currently cheapest in Melbourne on the Citipower network

Origin is currently cheapest in Melbourne on the Citipower network Queensland: AGL is currently cheapest in Brisbane on the Energex network

AGL is currently cheapest in Brisbane on the Energex network South Australia: Origin is currently cheapest in Adelaide on the SA Power network

Keep in mind electricity prices change all the time and will vary across different energy distribution networks. Prices are calculated on Canstar Blue’s database and are based on specific household energy usage assumptions for residential customers on a single rate tariff. Compare AGL, EnergyAustralia and Origin in detail by scrolling to your state below.

Which is cheapest in NSW?

In Sydney, all three big providers are neck and neck on price, so it may come down to what else is on offer, such as rewards programs or sign-up incentives.

Here are the cheapest plans from AGL, EnergyAustralia and Origin on our database for NSW.

Which is cheapest in VIC?

Out of the big three, Origin is offering the cheapest electricity prices in Melbourne, but there isn’t much in it. That’s why it’s good to compare providers on other factors, like customer service and sign-up bonuses.

Here are the cheapest plans from AGL, EnergyAustralia and Origin on our database for Victoria.

Which is cheapest in QLD?

AGL has the cheapest power prices out of the big three retailers in Brisbane. It’s a slim margin in the sunshine state so it could be worth comparing providers on more than just price.

Here are the cheapest plans from AGL, EnergyAustralia and Origin on our database for QLD.

Which is cheapest in SA?

In Adelaide, Origin beats AGL and EnergyAustralia on price by quite a margin, which could make it a suitable choice if cheaper electricity rates are what you’re after.

Here are the cheapest plans from AGL, EnergyAustralia and Origin on our database for SA.

Aside from price, what deals and incentives are on offer?

AGL, EnergyAustralia and Origin all have unique selling points for customers to consider, including switching deals and promotions. Here’s what’s on offer as of January 2022:

AGL

Customers can bag a complimentary 12-month subscription to Amazon Prime when they switch to AGL for electricity, gas or internet. Choose between fixed or variable rate plans, as well as carbon neutral energy at no extra cost when customers opt in. Bill-payers will also have access to AGL Rewards – a membership packed with discounts and vouchers on dining, supermarkets and more.

EnergyAustralia

Sign up to certain plans and receive a guaranteed discount off usage and supply charges for 12 months. Residents can choose between fixed or variable rate plans, with carbon neutral energy for no extra cost when they opt in.

Origin

Collect up to 10,000 Everyday Rewards points when signing up for electricity and gas (5,000 per energy type), plus 25% GreenPower added at no extra cost on the Origin Everyday Rewards plan. Fixed or variable rate plan options are available.

What makes AGL, EnergyAustralia and Origin appealing?

Our latest survey findings uncovered that 23 per cent of Australians chose their energy provider based on name recognition. This could mean that many bill-payers find comfort in companies they’ve heard of before. While there’s no issue with playing it safe (so to speak), electricity all comes from the same poles and wires regardless of how well-known a provider may be.

Which is best for solar customers?

All three offer compelling deals and feed-in tariffs for customers with solar panels. AGL’s solar range includes the ‘Solar Savers’ plan in NSW, QLD and SA that offers a higher feed-in tariff (FiT) rate than its standard electricity plans. While EnergyAustralia doesn’t have any specific solar plans, it does offer reasonable FiTs depending on the state. Last but not least is Origin’s solar packages, where customers can sign up to its deals, one of which has a boosted FiT if a solar system is installed by the retailer.



