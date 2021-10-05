How to get a solar and battery system with no upfront costs in NSW

Homeowners in New South Wales can now install a solar and battery system without paying any upfront costs thanks to EnergyAustralia’s latest bundle deal.

Through its customer innovative platform ‘On’, EnergyAustralia is offering eligible customers access to its ‘Solar Home Bundle’, a seven-year plan that includes a solar and battery system as well as promising competitive electricity rates.

This deal aims to help make solar and batteries more accessible and affordable for homeowners, EnergyAustralia’s Chief Customer Officer Mark Brownfield explained.

“When it comes to getting solar and batteries it can be hard to know where to start. It’s complicated and confusing – not to mention expensive,” he said. “With our Solar Home Bundle, we’ll do the hard work for you, taking care of the system selection and installation.

“But the really exciting bit is that you’ll pay nothing upfront. Just pay your monthly energy bill over the seven-year plan. Then after that the system’s all yours – with no additional cost. It’s a game changer.”

Customers will receive a 5.67kW solar panel system and a 10.1kWh battery, valued at around $15,000, with the installation fees completely covered by EnergyAustralia. The retailer claims it will also fix any issue that occurs during the term of the plan.

Bill-payers will be placed on an exclusive electricity plan as part of the deal, where they will receive a discounted electricity usage rate of 26.9 cents per kilowatt hour (c/kWh), and supply charge of $0.73 per day. EnergyAustralia states that these rates won’t change over the duration of the seven-year plan.

These discounted rates will effectively help customers pay off their solar and battery system by the end of the seven years, added Mr Brownfield.

“Homeowners continue to use their electricity and be charged for it like they were before. They pay a discounted rate for their usage, regardless of whether it comes from the grid, solar or battery. And the usage rate won’t increase while they’re on the seven-year plan.

“Then once the seven years is up that’s it – they own the solar and battery system outright.

“This is a great thing, especially for families with kids home-schooling and adults working from home, consuming lots of electricity. And it’s a great feeling to know you’re helping the environment by powering your home with the sun.”

Any home battery systems installed under the Solar Home Bundle will also form part of EnergyAustralia’s Virtual Power Plant (VPP) – a network of solar batteries which aid the grid through cloud software.

Advertisement Compare Solar Installer Quotes Over the last 12 years SolarQuotes® has steadily built a network of heavily vetted solar installers. Get up to 3 free, no obligation quotes from highly-qualified installers. Get Quotes Now

Am I eligible for the Solar Home Bundle?

To be eligible for EnergyAustralia’s Solar Home Bundle customers must;

Live in a specific NSW postcode

Own their home and have lived in it for at least 6 months

Not have solar or a battery already installed

Have an average household daily energy usage of 21kWh or more

Not be a concession card holder or eligible for other government rebates required by a government to be administered by an energy retailer

Not have any residents of the home be dependent on life support equipment

Homeowners will also have to agree to receiving their bills via email correspondence and paying by direct debit.

For full eligibility criteria, it’s best to visit the EnergyAustralia website.

EnergyAustralia Plans

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here are the EnergyAustralia plans on our database for NSW. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the EnergyAustralia plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the EnergyAustralia plans on our database for SE QLD. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the EnergyAustralia plans on our database for South Australia. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What will I get with the Solar Home Bundle?

Aside from a solar and battery install with no upfront costs, customers in NSW will also receive the following with the Solar Home Bundle:

Alpha-ESS inverter and battery

An electricity plan that is 5.5% less than the reference price (based on an average residential customer on the Ausgrid network using 3,900kWh per year on a flat tariff)

Maintenance and management of the system for the seven-year term

Weekly insights into your energy usage

Access to EnergyAustralia’s Self Serve portal to track your plan

Monthly billing cycles

EnergyAustralia also claims that the Solar Home Bundle comes with no lock-in contracts, meaning that bill-payers can leave the bundle at any time. They will, however, be required to make a one-off payment, to the amount that is owing on the system at that time.



Image credit: Simon Dux Media/Shutterstock.com