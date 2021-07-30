65 per cent of Aussies rely on gas for household needs

New data from the Energy Networks Australia (ENA) found almost two thirds (65%) of Australians rely on gas for their household power needs.

The industry body representing Australia’s energy infrastructure highlighted the importance of gas for residential customers using both natural gas and LPG.

In its latest report, the ENA claimed the average cost to supply gas to homes is significantly cheaper than electricity for the equivalent amount of energy usage.

Some of the key findings from the report include:

More than five million homes are connected to a gas network

Residential gas use in winter is over four times the consumption in summer

Gas supplied to homes is around half the cost of electricity

Natural gas connections have grown on average by nearly 100,000 per year

Victoria has the highest concentration of gas connections in Australia at 76 per cent

Percentage of homes connected to natural gas by state

Source: Energy Networks Australia, Reliable and Clean Gas for Australian Homes, July 2021.

Not only is gas a reliable source of power, it’s also much cleaner for consumers, particularly as the industry moves towards a greener future said ENA General Manager Corporate Affairs, Tamatha Smith.

“This highlights the importance of gas networks’ plans to decarbonise to deliver customers 100 per cent renewable gas,” she said.

The Australian gas sector plans to be fully decarbonised by 2050, drawing on renewable projects such as hydrogen and biogas.

“Gas is essential for domestic cooking, heating and hot water – and it’s changing for good. By using the transformational technologies of renewable hydrogen and biogas, it can continue to deliver value and choice to customers. Renewable gas will also have a vital role to play supporting other clean energy technologies such as electric renewables and battery storage to back up a renewable power system.”

The ENA also highlighted that natural gas supplied to homes through pipelines emits 75 per cent less emissions than electricity from the grid, while gas-powered generation plants made up 21 per cent of Australia’s electricity production in 2019-20.

More Aussies use gas in winter

Demand for gas quadruples in winter in comparison to its demand in summer, with heating being the main culprit for its use. Understandably it’s customers in colder areas using more gas than those in warmer parts of the country. The below table refers to the average monthly gas usage in winter per residential customer across each state or territory, measured in gigajoules (GJ). For reference, 1GJ equals 1,000 megajoules (MJ).

State or Territory Residential Monthly Winter Gas Consumption (GJ per customer) Victoria 7.9 ACT 6.6 Tasmania 4.0 New South Wales 2.8 South Australia 2.2 Western Australia 1.6 Queensland 0.9

Source: Energy Networks Australia, Monthly Residential Gas Consumption by State

Image credits: Krivosheev Vitaly/Shutterstock.com, Energy Networks Australia