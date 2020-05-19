Alinta Energy to ignite gas price competition in Queensland

Advertisement

Alinta Energy customers in south-east Queensland can expect to be contacted by the retailer in the coming weeks with an invite to switch their gas.

Almost three years on from launching its first electricity offer in the Brisbane area, Alinta has now joined the region’s fledgling natural gas market to challenge the dominance of AGL and Origin.

Alinta quickly enticed hundreds of thousands of Queenslanders to switch their electricity when it arrived in town with its big discount offer back in 2017, and is now hoping the same households with natural gas – as well as new customers – will be attracted to its competitively-priced gas deal.

It faces a tough challenge in a state where AGL and Origin currently account for more than 94% of the total residential gas market. However, Alinta Executive Director for Retail Markets, Jim Gavin, is confident it can have a similar impact as it did in 2017.

“Three years ago we shook up the residential electricity market when we launched in south east Queensland, and now we’re back with a competitive gas offer,” he said.

“Our customers told us they wanted a great deal and the convenience of having their gas and electricity with one supplier. We’ve listened and that’s why today we’re launching the Home Deal gas offer.

“From today we’re inviting our more than 200,000 existing customers, and new customers, to flick their existing gas provider if they’ve been taken for granted and are paying too much for their gas.”

Alinta’s foray into natural gas in Queensland comes at a time when wholesale electricity and gas costs are on the way down, sparking an unprecedented price war between energy providers in the state. It’s a recipe for competition that has also seen Red Energy and CovaU launch gas plans in the area, taking the total number of gas suppliers available in south-east Queensland from two to five.

Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes, said more energy retailers are now interested in selling gas in the Sunshine State because of tough market conditions in other states. But warned them they’d better come prepared with good deals.

“New energy regulations and intense competition across the country means the retailers are looking for new opportunities to do business,” he said. “Queenslanders have been stuck with just two gas suppliers to choose from, so new offers are certainly welcome. But Queenslanders know a good energy deal when they see one and won’t simply switch for the sake of it.

“Alinta changed the game for electricity price competition in Queensland in 2017 and it could have a similar impact when it comes to gas. At the very least, it will get Queenslanders thinking more about their gas prices, and that can only be a good thing.”

How does Alinta Energy compare in QLD?

Alinta’s Home Deal comes in as one of the cheapest gas offers on the table in Queensland, according to Canstar Blue’s database at the time of publication. It has no lock-in contract or exit fees. It joins Alinta’s electricity offer of the same name, plus its unique Sports Pack deal which includes a subscription to Kayo Sports for 12 months.

“Alinta has and continues to be one of the most price-competitive energy retailers in Queensland, but it’s also a firm favourite for its well-regarded customer service,” said Mr Downes. “Alinta has topped our customer ratings for electricity providers in Queensland for three years in a row, which is a good sign that it generally gets things right.

“Whatever you do though, make sure you take gas prices as seriously as you do electricity, because there is great competition out there now and money to be saved.”

QLD Gas Prices Compared

Image credit: Yaroslau Mikheyeu/Shutterstock.com