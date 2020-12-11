Tango Energy is now selling cheap gas in Victoria

As scads of Victorians pack their gas heaters away after a long winter at home, bill shock takes the state by storm – but there’s one retailer out to make things a bit easier.

Melbourne-based Tango Energy has launched its first natural gas plan in Victoria, and while it can’t make your current bill disappear, it could help with the next one.

The deal of the hour is the gas counterpart to its flagship electricity product, Home Select. It comes with fixed rates for 12 months and flexible payment options.

While you won’t find a discount on this plan, it currently works out among the cheapest gas plans in Victoria via its simple, low rates.

It’s still early days to sign up online, but Tango Energy is offering quick access to these rates for those who call through its phone line.

Gas Prices Victoria

Here are some of the cheapest gas deals on our database for VIC. These estimated annual costs are based on the Australian Gas Network in Melbourne and yearly gas usage of 29,830MJ, but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. We show one product per retailer, listed in order of lowest estimated cost. These are products from referral partners†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

How much does Tango Home Select Gas cost?

Due to the difficulty of supplying gas to some areas in Victoria, gas prices vary depending on where you live and the gas distributor in your region.

Central and east Melburnians will pay the least with Multinet, whilst AGN and AusNet customers will be charged slightly more (see the gas network map for an idea of which distributor applies to you).

Here are the annual gas costs for households in Victoria, according to our estimates, for customers who sign up to Tango Energy Home Select.

Plan Gas distribution zone Annual cost* Important Tango Energy Home Select Multinet Gas $810 Energy Fact Sheet Tango Energy Home Select Australian Gas Networks $834 Energy Fact Sheet Tango Energy Home Select AusNet Services $839 Energy Fact Sheet

Accurate as of December 2020. Prices subject to change. *Annual cost estimates based on gas usage of 29,830MJ, December 2020. Gas prices based on gas provided through Australian Gas Network in Melbourne, Multinet Gas network in Hawthorn and AusNet Services in Hamilton.

Should you switch gas before summer?

As Victorians spend more and more time out of their houses soaking up the sun, it may seem pointless to fuss over gas expenses. But according to Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes, now’s as good a time as any to make sure you’re on a good deal.

“Gas bills will naturally be lower during summer due to the reduced use of gas heating and hot water,” he said. “But what households may not realise is that a large portion of their bills will be down to the supply charges you pay every day, regardless of how much gas you use. So it pays to make sure you’re getting low rates all year round.

“Securing low, fixed rates that will last through to next winter, without locking you into any contract, could be a good way to avoid another year of penny pinching thanks to a bill that’s bigger than you expected.

“Gas prices are changing all the time, so regardless of the temperature outside, Victorians are advised to take some time and look over their plan to make sure they’re not paying too much.

“Tango Energy has proven itself to be a budget electricity provider with a focus on simple, low rates, and now new and existing customers can save on their gas bills, too.”

