Small energy providers you need to know about

In this Canstar Blue guide, we reveal some of the smaller energy providers that should be on your radar. We also share some pricing and plan information.

If you’ve just moved into your new place and need to get the lights on in a hurry, it’s understandable that you might turn to one of Australia’s ‘big three’ energy providers. After all, if you stop someone in the street and ask them to name an energy company, chances are they’ll come up with Origin, AGL, or EnergyAustralia, so many of us turn to these providers as a safe pair of hands. But if you’re willing to dig a little deeper into Australia’s hugely competitive electricity market, you’ll find several smaller players equally worthy of consideration. They might even offer you a better deal.

By way of a guide, we’ve listed a few smaller energy providers currently offering some of the most interesting models and/or some of the cheapest power deals around. This is not an endorsement of these providers per se, but a list to get you started. Here are some of the smaller energy providers you should know about. Keep in mind that, as smaller players, these companies may not operate in every state or region.

Nectr

Nectr, with its competitive fixed rates and strong focus on greener energy, is giving the big companies a run for their money. Operating in New South Wales, south-east Queensland, South Australia and the ACT, Nectr offers simple, competitive power deals without any confusing discounts. It also guarantees 100% carbon neutral energy across its flagship product, with a secondary product focused on GreenPower contributions also available.

Nectr Prices

NSW

QLD

NSW

QLD

SA

OVO Energy

A massive brand in the UK, British retailer OVO Energy is trying its luck in Australia, bringing a different approach of billing to our shores. By default, customers who sign up to OVO’s sole market offer agree to bill smoothing, which essentially means that customers pay the same amount for electricity every month. In addition, OVO Energy offers GreenPower options for customers interested in doing their bit for the environment.

OVO Energy Prices

NSW

VIC

QLD

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA

GloBird Energy

With a name like GloBird Energy, there’s no wonder why Aussies are flocking to this smaller power provider. GloBird has a few market offers across each state, most of which have conditional discounts for customers who sign up to direct debit billing, as well as those who pay their bills on time. So long as customers meet the conditions of each plan’s discounts, GloBird Energy is a viable alternative to the ‘big three’.

GloBird Energy Prices

NSW

VIC

QLD

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA

Energy Locals

Energy Locals is another fresh entrant to the market that’s making waves across NSW, Victoria, south east Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania and the ACT. In its product offerings, Energy Locals main schtick are plans which give customers access to wholesale electricity prices at the expense of a monthly membership fee. Another plus for Energy Locals is its reasonable solar feed-in tariffs and carbon neutral energy.

Energy Locals Prices

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA

TAS

Should you go with a small energy company?

There’s no right or wrong answer to this, but there are some things worth considering:

Choosing a small (and new) energy company can be a leap into the unknown given that it may be harder to find many online reviews about it and chances are none of your friends are signed up.

The bigger energy providers are likely to offer more comprehensive customer service, such as having a 24-hour call centre and online chat support at any time. Some small providers will only talk to you via online chat and only at certain times of the day.

The bigger companies are more likely to offer additional perks that make paying your energy bills a bit easier to stomach. This might include helpful apps, loyalty points, or benefits from the retailer’s partnerships with other service providers.

List of other small providers in Australia

As we mentioned, there are many more options out there than just the four listed above. Here’s a longer list of smaller energy providers currently accepting new customers across Australia.

Depending on your location, you can compare prices from these providers and more by following the link below.



Image credit: patpitchava/Shutterstock.com

Original Author: Jared Mullane