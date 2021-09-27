As a part of Netflix’s TUDUM event over the weekend, the streaming service unveiled a heap of trailers for new and up-and-coming shows. One of the standouts was Arcane, an animated show based on League of Legends, one of the world’s most popular videogames.

We’ll be diving into everything we know so far about Netflix’s Arcane, including what you can expect and when the show will come out.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Everything you need to know about Arcane, Netflix’s new League of Legends show

Aimed at a 14+ audience, Arcane follows its own story, shedding new light on two major characters from the famous League of Legends videogame, Jinx and Vi. Previously the two had tenuous links in the canon of the game, however, the show will be taking things in a much more focused direction, establishing the two as sisters (although this was previously confirmed), diving deep into their relationship and the struggles of Piltover city.

The show will cover the two reuniting, after their childhoods spurred them in completely different directions, while the region of Zaun boils over into instability between rulers and subjects. The show will also cover the fusing of magic and technology, which has always been a massive part of the League of Legends universe.

It’s difficult to say how directly tied Arcane will be to League of Legends lore. Although it will go into detail about Jinx and Vi, League of Legends is notorious for its all over the place canon, with hundreds of different universes used as a common theme, with each universe presenting characters with slightly different attributes. Here’s an example – while Arcane explores the fusing of steampunk technology and magic, League of Legends also features a K-Pop group called K/DA, made up of characters in the game with K-Pop outfits and aesthetics (you can find their numerous songs on YouTube).

League of Legends lore is, being kind, messy. The best way to think about Arcane in terms of League of Legends canon is as a spin-off story, inherently linked to the larger game through characters and themes, but ultimately taking things in its own direction. This makes it easy to understand as its own condensed show, and also makes it accessible to newcomers.

Regardless, Jinx and Vi aren’t the only videogame characters being featured in Arcane. Others will be Caitlyn, Viktor and Jayce, who are playable in the League of Legends game, with some visual differences. More characters will likely be featured in the show, so it’ll be exciting to see what Arcane does uniquely, compared to the already established League of Legends lore. The show looks gorgeous, following a similar art style to League of Legend’s previously released cinematics.

When will Arcane be released?

Arcane will be released in three acts, with each act featuring three parts. Episodes will roughly clock in at 40 minutes in runtime. If you can’t wait, there are plenty of League of Legends cinematics to watch on YouTube. Releasing on Netflix internationally, here is the AEST release schedule:

Act 1 (Episodes 1-3): November 7

November 7 Act 2 (Episodes 4-6): November 14

November 14 Act 3 (Episodes 7-9): November 21

After an animation fixation? Pick up a Disney+ subscription

Arcane‘s art style is very impressive, and it’ll likely be worth watching simply for its pretty visuals. If this is music to your ears, consider picking up a Disney+ subscription. Disney+ features a wide range of animated shows and movies from numerous animated studios, including Pixar, the studio behind Toy Story, Frozen and Cars. Animation isn’t the only thing you’ll find on Disney+, as you’ll likely be impressed by its collection of shows and movies. You can sign up to a Disney+ subscription through the table below.

There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $119.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.