He was the man who gave a mermaid her voice, and a beast his soul. Howard Ashman was the legendary lyricist who wrote the lyrics for The Little Mermaid (Ashman fought to keep the now-iconic “Part of Your World” in the film), Beauty and the Beast and part of Aladdin (it was Ashman who pitched a musical rendition). His lyrics played a major role in saving Walt Disney’s animation program, and went on to breathe magic into the Disney melodies now beloved by millions of people around the world.

If you’re in the mood for a tear-jerker, as well as a lesson in the history of a Disney alumni great, then tune into Howard when it lands on Disney+ on August 7.

What is Howard?

Howard is a Disney+ Original Documentary depicting the true story of the triumph and tragedy of lyricist Howard Ashman. The doco spans Ashman’s life; from his childhood in Baltimore, to his career at Disney, and his famous collaboration with composer Alan Menken, whom he created songs for The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and began developing a musical for Aladdin, until his untimely death from AIDs in 1991.

Directed, written and produced by Don Hahn (who has produced some of the most successful Disney films in history including The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast), the doco features behind-the-scenes interviews with Howard’s friends and family alongside never-before-seen archival footage of Howard at work. The doco also explores the horrible disease that took Howard’s life in the early 90s — a time in which HIV/AIDs was usually a death sentence — which prevented him seeing a finished product of Beauty and the Beast.

“You may not know his name, but you sure know Howard Ashman’s music,” said Don Hahn. “He’s one of the greatest storytellers of the twentieth century who helped to revitalise the American musical and re-energise Disney Animation. He left us a songbook that still lives on in us today, yet his personal story has never been fully told until now.”

Howard takes audiences on an emotional journey through Howard Ashman’s life and the legendary man who helped bring magic to some of your favourite Disney classics.

To quote the Beauty and the Beast credits: “To our friend Howard, who gave a mermaid her voice and a beast his soul, we will forever be grateful. (1950-1991).” Catch Howard when it premieres on Disney+ August 7.

Photo Credit: Disney+