Get $10 off Kayo each month with Telstra phone or internet

With sports slowly returning around the world, Aussie sports fans have even more to celebrate, with Telstra offering a $10 monthly discount on Kayo plans for 12 months.

The discount is available to current Telstra customers on a mobile or fixed broadband postpaid plan who are either a return or new subscriber to Kayo and on either the Basic or Premium Plan.

To receive the discount, eligible customers must sign up through the Telstra website before September 30, 2020, with Telstra stating that the discount can only be used once per customer account and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

At the end of the 12 months, customers will automatically be placed back on the full price version of their selected plan.

With the AFL, NRL and Bundesliga all returning to the streaming service in the past month, and many more sporting codes and leagues looking to follow suit, watching your favourite sporting leagues at a discount will put a smile on any fan’s face. And even if you have to wait a little bit longer before your team hits the field, you can always check out documentaries, highlights and previews, giving you plenty to watch on Kayo until kick-off.

Telstra Phone Plans

The following table includes all Telstra postpaid phone plans as published on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a wide range of providers. This is a selection of products from a referral partner.

Telstra NBN Plans

The below table features a selection of published Telstra NBN plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest and then by data allowance. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a wider range of providers. These are products from a referral partner.

Advertisement

What do you get a with a Kayo subscription?

Kayo has made a name for itself by streaming over 50 sports for Aussie fans to choose from, including local codes such as the AFL and NRL, along with the English Premier League, MLB, NBA, F1 motor racing, as well as some niche sports such as darts, eSports and table tennis. Kayo also offers highlights, previews as well as behind the scenes interviews, while allowing households to stream content on multiple devices so you’re not fighting for the remote, with both live and on-demand streams available.