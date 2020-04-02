Michael Jordan’s ‘The Last Dance’ documentary coming to Netflix

Even if you aren’t a fan of basketball, you’d know who Michael Jordan is (even if it’s just from Space Jam). Arguably the best basketballer to ever play the game, Michael Jordan has long been an iconic figure, both on and off the court, and is considered to be one of the game’s legends. While there’s no shortage of movies, documentaries and YouTube highlights showcasing his achievements, ESPN has announced it’s bringing forward a 10-part documentary on Jordan and his last season with the Chicago Bulls to help you make it through this sport-less time.

Set to be released on Netflix on April 20, read on to find out what Michael Jordan’s ‘The Last Dance’ is all about.

What is ‘The Last Dance’ about?

The Last Dance follows the 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls – which included stars such as Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr and Dennis Rodman – as they try to bring home another NBA Championship to achieve a three-peat in what would also be Jordan’s last season with the franchise.

With a camera crew allowed behind-the-scenes access to locker rooms and other areas previously restricted, The Last Dance reveals the Bulls’ early-season woes without Pippen, as well as the pressures of being the big team to beat. The Last Dance also includes interviews from players, as well as archival footage from the 1997-98 season, giving viewers an inside glimpse into the lives of one of the most successful NBA teams of all time.

How can I watch The Last Dance?

While shown on ESPN in America, The Last Dance will be shown on Netflix elsewhere around the globe, including Australia. The first two episodes will be released on April 20, with two episodes released every Monday. Looking for more sports docos? Check out our articles on Amazon Prime and Kayo to find other sports documentaries to pass the time before The Last Dance hits Netflix.

Advertisement

Sign up to Disney+

Don’t have a Disney+ account yet? There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $8.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $89.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time. This table includes links to a referral partner.