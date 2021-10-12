ALDI slings retro-style cast iron cookware in Special Buys

Home cooks rejoice! ALDI is selling some sizzling cast iron cookware in Special Buys this week, including big-brand ‘dupes’.

The discount supermarket’s cast iron range is from renowned cookware brand Crofton and will be on sale from Wednesday, 13 October. The range includes various sets of retro-style pots and pans similar to premium brand Le Creuset, but for a fraction of the cost.

Here’s ALDI’s cast iron cookware Special Buys line-up:

Cast Iron French Pan 3.2L – $26.99

This Crofton French pan is suitable for all stovetops including gas, electric, glass-ceramic, and induction and oven-safe up to 200°C. It features a three-layer enamel coating, a stainless steel knob with a logo, and a lid with self-basting nodules. It comes in blue, green, red or cream.

Cast Iron Roaster – $26.99

This cast iron roaster is ideal for cooking veggies, meats, and pretty much any roast meal. It also comes with a three-layer enamel coating, a lid with self-basting nodules, and a stainless steel knob with a logo. This cookware is also suitable for all stovetops and oven-safe up to 200°C. It comes in blue, green, red or cream.

Cast Iron Frypan 26cm – $17.99

This dishwasher-safe cast iron frypan features the same features as all Crofton cookware in ALDI’s range including a three-layer enamel coating, a lid with self-basting nodules, and a stainless steel knob with a logo. It’s also suitable for all stovetops and oven-safe up to 200°C. It comes in blue, green, red or cream. There’s also a 26cm cast iron griddle pan available in assorted colours for $17.99.

Cast Iron Dutch Oven 3.7L – $24.99

This cast iron Dutch oven comes with all the same bells and whistles as models mentioned above, including being suitable for all stovetops and oven-safe up to 200°C. ALDI’s cookware sale also includes 16cm cast iron saucepans and 11.5L enamel stock pots for $19.99 and cast Iron trivets for $7.99.

Special Buys are only available while stocks last. You can check the Special Buys Stock Checker on ALDI’s website for stock availability in stores in your area.