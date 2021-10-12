ALDI slings retro-style cast iron cookware in Special Buys

Posted by

Home cooks rejoice! ALDI is selling some sizzling cast iron cookware in Special Buys this week, including big-brand ‘dupes’.

The discount supermarket’s cast iron range is from renowned cookware brand Crofton and will be on sale from Wednesday, 13 October. The range includes various sets of retro-style pots and pans similar to premium brand Le Creuset, but for a fraction of the cost.

Here’s ALDI’s cast iron cookware Special Buys line-up:

Cast Iron French Pan 3.2L – $26.99

Cast Iron French Pan 3.2L – Blue or Green

This Crofton French pan is suitable for all stovetops including gas, electric, glass-ceramic, and induction and oven-safe up to 200°C. It features a three-layer enamel coating, a stainless steel knob with a logo, and a lid with self-basting nodules. It comes in blue, green, red or cream.

Cast Iron Roaster – $26.99

Cast Iron Roaster

This cast iron roaster is ideal for cooking veggies, meats, and pretty much any roast meal. It also comes with a three-layer enamel coating, a lid with self-basting nodules, and a stainless steel knob with a logo. This cookware is also suitable for all stovetops and oven-safe up to 200°C. It comes in blue, green, red or cream.

Cast Iron Frypan 26cm – $17.99

Cast Iron Frypan 26cm

This dishwasher-safe cast iron frypan features the same features as all Crofton cookware in ALDI’s range including a three-layer enamel coating, a lid with self-basting nodules, and a stainless steel knob with a logo. It’s also suitable for all stovetops and oven-safe up to 200°C. It comes in blue, green, red or cream. There’s also a 26cm cast iron griddle pan available in assorted colours for $17.99.

Cast Iron Dutch Oven 3.7L – $24.99

Cast Iron Dutch Oven 3.7L

This cast iron Dutch oven comes with all the same bells and whistles as models mentioned above, including being suitable for all stovetops and oven-safe up to 200°C. ALDI’s cookware sale also includes 16cm cast iron saucepans and 11.5L enamel stock pots for $19.99 and cast Iron trivets for $7.99.

Special Buys are only available while stocks last. You can check the Special Buys Stock Checker on ALDI’s website for stock availability in stores in your area.

Share this article

Related Articles

Woolworths launches new 'uniquely Australian' Christmas desserts

Woolworths launches new ‘uniquely Australian’ Christmas desserts

October 12th 2021

Woolies launches new mini supermarket toy range!

October 8th 2021

Zooper Dooper milk is now a thing!

October 7th 2021
[a-zA-Zbs]
[a-zA-Zbs]