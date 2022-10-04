Australia Post now offering NBN plans

Australia Post has now broadened its telecommunications offerings by launching a comprehensive range of NBN plans, in addition to its existing SIM-only phone plans. It might seem like an unusual move for the postal operator, but with more energy companies also moving into the home internet space, we’re seeing more brands without a history in telecommunications now offering NBN plans.

“Customers want choice when it comes to selecting their home internet service, so we are providing a range of plans to suit people’s usage habits. Our priority was also to make it easy for customers to switch to Australia Post Broadband, with existing NBN customers able to typically make the switch within one business day,” Australia Post Executive General Manager Retail, Catriona Noble, said.

Australia Post has gone to market with a large range of eight NBN plans to suit a wide range of customers, with the option to buy your plan either in participating Post Offices or online. There’s also an introductory offer where new customers can grab a discount on plan fees for the first six months of service.

Australia Post NBN plans

With its launch in the home internet space, Australia Post is offering a range of eight month-to-month NBN plans to choose from. Where many telcos might provide a limited choice of speeds, Australia Post has opted to offer a wider selection, so customers can find a speed tier to suit their needs.

Plans are available on the widest range of speed tiers available — NBN 12, NBN 25, NBN 50, NBN 75, NBN 100/20, NBN 100/40, NBN 250 and NBN 1000. The NBN 75 speed tier is not typically offered by many telcos (although it is available from Aussie Broadband on fixed line plans), and Australia Post is offering it exclusively to customers with Fixed Wireless NBN connection types.

Customers also have the choice between two upload speed options on NBN 100 plans. While it’s usually more common to find NBN 100/20 plans rather than the 100/40 speed tier, Australia Post is offering plans with both the 20Mbps and 40Mbps upload speeds.

All plans include unlimited data and the option to add on a call pack for $10 per month. You can choose to either BYO modem, or add on a TP-Link VX230v modem to your plan for $149 upfront, (if you sign up before January 9, your modem fee is reduced to $109).

As some additional incentive to make the switch to an Australia Post NBN plan, new customers will save on their plan fees for the first six months, as long as you sign up by January 9, 2023.

Here is how much you’ll pay for your NBN plan with Australia Post.

Basic NBN 12: $54 per month, 11Mbps typical evening speed ($40.50 per month for the first six months when you sign up by 09/01/2023)

$54 per month, 11Mbps typical evening speed ($40.50 per month for the first six months when you sign up by 09/01/2023) Standard NBN 25: $64 per month, 24Mbps typical evening speed ($48 per month for the first six months when you sign up by 09/01/2023)

$64 per month, 24Mbps typical evening speed ($48 per month for the first six months when you sign up by 09/01/2023) Everyday NBN 50: $74 per month, 48Mbps typical evening speed ($55.50 per month for the first six months when you sign up by 09/01/2023)

$74 per month, 48Mbps typical evening speed ($55.50 per month for the first six months when you sign up by 09/01/2023) Everyday Wireless NBN 75 (Fixed Wireless only): $74 per month, 66Mbps typical evening speed ($55.50 per month for the first six months when you sign up by 09/01/2023)

$74 per month, 66Mbps typical evening speed ($55.50 per month for the first six months when you sign up by 09/01/2023) Premium NBN 100/20: $94 per month, 97Mbps typical evening speed ($70.50 per month for the first six months when you sign up by 09/01/2023)

$94 per month, 97Mbps typical evening speed ($70.50 per month for the first six months when you sign up by 09/01/2023) Premium+ NBN 100/40: $104 per month, 97Mbps typical evening speed ($78 per month for the first six months when you sign up by 09/01/2023)

$104 per month, 97Mbps typical evening speed ($78 per month for the first six months when you sign up by 09/01/2023) Platinum NBN 250: $124 per month, 200Mbps typical evening speed ($93 per month for the first six months when you sign up by 09/01/2023)

$124 per month, 200Mbps typical evening speed ($93 per month for the first six months when you sign up by 09/01/2023) Ultimate NBN 1000: $154 per month, 250Mbps typical evening speed ($115.50 per month for the first six months when you sign up by 09/01/2023)

Is it easy to switch to an NBN plan with Australia Post?

The NBN market is very competitive, with close to 200 providers offering plans, so it can be hard to entice customers to make the switch.

If Australia Post’s NBN plans look like a good deal to you, switching from your current provider — or making the switch to the NBN for the first time — is easy.

Australia Post states that setup is simple and you will typically be connected within one business day. If you’re switching from another provider, Australia Post Broadband will look after migrating your service across for you. Customers setting up NBN for the first time will also have NBN installation booked in by Australia Post, if needed.

How do Australia Post’s NBN plans compare?

Plans, prices and offerings can vary between NBN providers. While some providers might offer cheaper plans, others might have access to entertainment bundles, or discounts on plans.

Australia Post’s NBN plans are at reasonably competitive prices compared to some of the biggest and most popular telcos out there. NBN 12, NBN 25 and NBN 50 plans are rather cheap or average priced when compared to plans offered by other telcos, and that’s without the discounts applied. With the average NBN 50 plan priced at around $70-$80 per month, Australia Post’s own Everyday plan sits well within that range, and undercuts prices from big providers such as Telstra and Optus.

If you want to compare prices from a wide range of NBN providers, the below tables compare NBN plans on a range of popular speed tiers. Switch between the tabs to look at plans on different speeds.