For the serious mobile gamers out there, ASUS has a new series from its ROG (Republic of Gamers) phone lineup that’s about to hit Aussie stores. The ROG Phone 6 series features two new phones — the 6 and 6 Pro — both designed for optimal gaming performance with a huge battery capacity, so you can keep gaming for longer.

ASUS boasts that these are the most powerful ROG phones made to date, and feature upgraded cooling technology among a host of other gamer-oriented features. These phones will be available from JB Hi Fi in September, read on for more details and specs.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 features and specs

The lower-priced of the two phones, the ROG Phone 6 includes most of the same features you’ll find with the Pro version.

You’ll enjoy a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with low latency, an impressive 165Hz refresh rate and Delta-E < 1 colour accuracy. It’s also backed up with powerful haptic feedback with an X-axis linear motor, up to 130Hz vibration frequency and features the upgraded AirTrigger 6 with its ultrasonic sensors supporting a range of gestures such as gyroscope aiming, to give you more control when gaming.

Of course with all of these features, you need a solid performance to back it up. The ROG Phone 6 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor — with more than 50% performance improvement than the Snapdragon 888 processor used for the ROG Phone 5 — along with the Qualcomm Adreno GPU. High-intensity gaming can often result in your phone overheating, so ASUS has packed in the upgraded GameCool 6 cooling system with 360° CPU cooling.

While it may be a phone for gamers, it’s also got a pretty impressive triple rear camera setup with a Sony IMX766 50MP main wide-angle camera, 13MP second camera and a 5MP macro camera, plus a 12MP front-facing camera. You’ll also have a huge 6,000mAh battery, plus 65W fast charge (with 65W USB power adapter included in the box) to not only keep you gaming for longer, but reduce charging time when the battery is drained.

The ROG Phone 6 features a cyberpunk-inspired design with Aura RGB lighting on the back with the option to personalise your lighting, and is available in Phantom Black and Storm White colourways, with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. You can pick up the ROG Phone 6 for $1,799 AUD RRP from JB Hi Fi from September 1.

$1,799 AUD RRP (available from 01/09/2022 at JB Hi Fi)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and Qualcomm Adreno GPU

GameCool 6 cooling system

5G compatibility

6.78-inch HDR10+ AMOLED display

Up to 165Hz refresh rate

Triple rear-camera setup (50MP main + 13MP second camera + 5MP macro)

12MP front-facing camera

6,000mAh battery

65W fast charging (65W USB charge included in the box)

16GB RAM

512GB internal storage

Aura RGB lighting on the back

Phantom Black and Storm White colours

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro features and specs

Unlike other phone manufacturers, ASUS doesn’t drop any extra big features when adding the ‘Pro’ label to its ROG phone. If you’re looking to pick up the ROG Phone 6 Pro, you’ll get mostly the same device as the standard 6 model, but with some small differences.

The design for the ROG Phone 6 Pro is a little different to the standard 6 device. There’s a rear two-inch OLED display that shows a variety of animations, which shows when your phone is charging, receiving a call, and more, along with the ability to create custom animations.

You’ll have the same display features as the standard 6 model — a 6.78 inch AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate with Delta-E < 1 colour accuracy. AirTrigger 6 is also included with its upgraded gesture support for the ultimate gaming experience.

Like the ROG Phone 6, there are symmetrical dual front-facing speakers for a more balanced sound, and a 3.5mm headphone jack is also included. Sound has been optimised in collaboration with Dirac, and there is the option to adjust the EQ bands using GameFX so you can get the sound exactly how you want it.

There’s also the same Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and Qualcomm Adreno GPU included, along with the GameCool 6 cooling system to help keep your phone cool during intense gaming sessions. A 6,000mAh battery is also included along with fast-charging capability and a 65W fast charge adapter.

You’ll also get the same cameras included in the Pro phone as in the basic ROG Phone 6 — a triple rear camera setup with a Sony IMX766 50MP main wide-angle camera, 13MP second camera and a 5MP macro camera, plus a 12MP front-facing camera.

The ROG Phone 6 Pro is only available in the Storm White colourway, and includes 18GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. You’ll be able to pick up the phone for $1,999 AUD RRP from JB Hi Fi, and it’s available from September 15.

$1,999 AUD RRP (available from 15/09/2022 at JB Hi Fi)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and Qualcomm Adreno GPU

GameCool 6 cooling system

5G compatibility

6.78-inch HDR10+ AMOLED display

Up to 165Hz refresh rate

Triple rear-camera setup (50MP main + 13MP second camera + 5MP macro)

12MP front-facing camera

6,000mAh battery

65W fast charging (65W USB charge included in the box)

18GB RAM

512GB internal storage

ROG Vision mini-display on the back

Storm White colour

Phone plans for mobile gaming

If you decide to pick up one of the ROG 6 phones, you might need a SIM-only plan that can also keep up with your mobile gaming needs. If you tend to do a lot of gaming on the go, you might need a phone plan with lots of data. While there are plenty of prepaid phone plans with large data allowances, these are sometimes over longer expiry periods, meaning your larger data allowance is split over a longer period of time rather than on a month-to-month basis. If you’re looking for 100GB of data or more each month, you’re most likely going to need a postpaid plan.

