With the cost of essentials such as groceries and utilities on the rise, many Aussies are looking for new ways to cut costs on monthly bills. If you’re in the market for a cheaper mobile plan, one challenger telco is launching a six-month price cut on phone plan fees for new customers.

Smaller telco Circles.Life is offering a limited-time promo in the form of ‘pay as you want’ plans. This offering allows you to choose the price point you want to the next dollar amount, with data inclusions scaled up the more you pay for your plan.

Prices for these plans start at $5 per month, and go up to $45. While you’re able to select which price you want to pay, these offers will only be available for a limited time.

Is there a catch to Circles.Life’s ‘Pay what you want’ plans?

In theory, paying for the plan price you want sounds like the ultimate in phone plan customisation — but these plans do have a catch. Rather than being a permanently-available product, these plans are actually a limited-time offer.

In order to sign up to this offer, you just need to use the ‘virtual scales’ on the Circles.Life site to find the plan price and data inclusion that works for you. These promo offers are available to new and existing customers until April 30, 2023, terms apply.

Prices will start at $5 monthly, and go up to $45 per month in $1 increments. But you’re actually signing up for one of the four postpaid plans that Circles.Life currently offers — just with a limited-time promo code. Once you’ve signed up with your promo code, you’ll enjoy the plan at your chosen price, but only for the first six months. After the promo period ends, plan prices will revert to either $10, $25, $35 or $45 per month, depending on the plan you’ve signed up to.

For each $1 amount that goes over the $5 base price, data inclusions will also be scaled up, starting at 5GB per month for the $5 plan, and going up to 110GB of data with the $45 plan. Data inclusions are scaled fairly generously across the board, but you’ll see the biggest increases between $10 for 10GB of data and $11 with 31GB of data, along with $35 with 60GB of data up to $36 with 101GB of data.

The big catch is that you might see a cheap plan price that suits your budget — but after those first six months, you may end up paying more for your plan than you initially intended. For that reason, it’s best to look at the base plans Circles.Life offers and how they compare, and consider the discounted price point of your choosing as a six-month only deal.

“The SIM-only mobile plan market is increasingly competitive, and telcos such as Circles.Life are dangling a range of carrots to entice new customers,” said Canstar Blue Utilities Editor, Tara Donnelly.

“This means that’s there plenty of great discounts and bonuses available for customers who shop around, one of which is Circles.Life’s newest promo plans. However, I’d advise customers to keep tabs on when any promotional offers expire, and be aware of the standard costs and inclusions of their plan before they sign up — this way you won’t be shocked by an unexpectedly high bill once any limited-time discounts end.”

Fortunately, all Circles.Life plans are month-to-month and, if you prefer, you’ll be able to cancel your plan after the six-month ‘pay what you want’ period ends. If you’re interested in the offer and want to see what plans are available from Circles.Life, the following table shows all published Circles.Life plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers.

While these offers carry some pretty decent savings, there are plenty of phone plans on the market and plenty of telcos to choose from. In addition to the big players like Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, a wide range of smaller providers offer postpaid and prepaid phone plans on a SIM-only basis.

Many of these smaller telcos offer competitive prices for plans, along with offers such as discounts and bonus data, so you might find a better deal for you with another provider. It always helps to compare a wide range of plans to find the best plan for your needs, and always read the information about the plan before signing up.

