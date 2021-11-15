OPPO is at it again with another device released in it’s cheap ‘A’ series — the OPPO A 54s. When it comes to cheaper devices, OPPO is one of the industry leaders, cramming plenty of quality technology into more affordable packages.

2021 has been a big year for the OPPO A series, with the release of some quality devices along with a range of cheap 5G-compatible phones. This latest release looks to add another device to this strong line up just before the end of the year.

“At OPPO we believe that our products should elevate the lives of our customers, so we strive to bring Aussies an innovative range of devices that reflect and serve the needs of ambitious and dynamic lifestyles,” said Michael Tran, Managing Director at OPPO Australia.

What features and specs can you get with the OPPO A54s?

Priced at $299 AUD RRP, the OPPO A54s packs in some excellent features for a phone at this price point. You’ll get a 6.52 inch LCD crystal Eye Care display, designed for the user’s eye health. It also has automatic brightness adjusting with sunlight and moonlight screens dimming or brightening based on the conditions. There’s also a clever AI Smart Backlight function, which offers a ‘customised’ backlight experience to automatically adjust to your habits without needing to manually adjust the brightness settings each time.

If you’re also sick of chunky and heavy phones, the A54s is a rather slim and lightweight device, at 8.40mm thick and weighing just 190g. It also supports both facial recognition unlocking and fingerprint unlocking, with a side-fingerprint scanner.

As for cameras, you’ll get a triple rear-camera setup with a 50MP main camera, 2MP depth camera and 2MP macro camera, along with an 8MP front-facing camera. The 5,000mAh battery will give you 21 hours of video streaming playback on a full charge, and its Nighttime Standby feature will only drain around 1.32% of power over 8 hours when the phone is idle of a night.

OPPO’s newest phone also includes NFC functionality, a MediaTek Helio G35 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You’ll be able to pick up the A54s in your choice of two colours — Crystal Black and Pearl Blue.

The A54s is available to buy for $299 AUD RRP from retailers including JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks and Australia Post. One omission to note is that you won’t get 5G connectivity. The OPPO A54, which was released earlier in 2021, included 5G connectivity, and is one of the cheapest 5G phones on the Australian market.

$299 AUD RRP

6.52 inch LCD display

5,000mAh battery

MediaTek Helio G35 processor

Facial recognition + fingerprint unlocking

Triple rear-camera setup (50MP + 2MP depth + 2MP macro)

8MP front-facing camera

4GB RAM

128GB internal storage

Crystal Black and Pearl Blue colours

