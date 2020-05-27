While AFL might be a mystery to some, there are plenty of us who can’t wait for the first bounce on matchdays. When it comes to finding out where to catch every pass, kick, tackle and goal, supporters have lots of choice, but which ones are worth tuning in for? In this guide, Canstar Blue looks at where you can access live matches, replays and extras to get your full AFL fix.

How to watch the AFL

AFL games are available to stream on both Kayo and Foxtel, with the official AFL app and Channel 7 on free-to-air TV also offering a number of coverage options. If you’re looking to catch every game of the season, Kayo may be your best option, with both live and on-demand replays of all games, including the Grand Final, available.

AFL on Kayo

Offering live coverage and replays of every match from every round in the regular AFL season, Kayo also has fans covered when it comes to the Finals, including both live and delayed replay of the big day. However, if you’re big on all things AFL, Kayo might be the best option for you, covering all matches of the AFLW, as well select matches of the U18 Championship, coverage of the NAB Rising Star Award Ceremony and the AFL Draft.

Kayo is a gateway to more than 50 sports from across the globe, so you can supplement your AFL fix with all manner of awesome content from the U.S., Asia and Europe. Sports include basketball, soccer and American football.

If you’re a diehard fan, Kayo also has on-demand coverage of AFL talk-shows, documentaries and highlights, helping to tide you over in between games. Prices start from $25 a month.

AFL on Foxtel

Broadcasting on Fox Footy (channel 504) or Fox Sports (channel 503), Foxtel provides live streams and on-demand coverage of every game of the regular season, with all finals – except for the Grand Final. Foxtel is also home to a number of AFL talk shows and commentary to keep you up to date on all things footy, making it a handy option for those both new to the AFL or those who have been following for years.

AFL on Telstra & AFL Live Pass

Teaming up with AFL Live Pass, Telstra offers free streaming as an added bonus on all postpaid mobile phone plans and prepaid recharge options of over $30. Coverage includes live regular season games of both the AFL and AFLW, as well as exclusive content such as press conferences and match highlights for those who don’t have time to watch a full game. To find out if you qualify for the free streaming service, check out Telstra’s website for more details.

For those not with Telstra, AFL Live Pass is available for $4.99 a week or $99.99 a year via both Google Play and the App Store.

AFL on Channel 7

A free-to-air option, Channel 7 has secured part of the coverage for the AFL season, including all play-off matches and the Grand Final. Channel 7 will broadcast up to five games a week – including Friday night, Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, as well as Sunday afternoon – with games shown on either Channel 7 or 7mate, although this will be dependent on which state you’re watching from.

If you want to catch your team in action, be sure to check your local TV guides so that you don’t miss a second of play. But you’ll have to put up with the TV ads.

AFL on Radio

If you can’t make it to your spot in front of the TV, AFL matches are also available on radio, although which station you’ll need to will be dependent on your state and local network. If you’re not sure what to set your radio to, the official AFL website lists all broadcasting rights for each state, making it easier for you to catch all the action.

AFL Round Two Fixtures

With the AFL slated to return to the field as well as your TV screen, here is the draw for round two of the AFL:

Collingwood Vs. Richmond – 7:40pm (AEST) Thursday June 11

Geelong Vs. Hawthorn – 7:50pm (AEST) Friday June 12

Brisbane Vs. Fremantle – 1:45pm (AEST) Saturday June 13

Carlton Vs. Melbourne – 4:35pm (AEST) Saturday June 13

Gold Coast Vs. West Coast – 7:40pm (AEST) Saturday June 13

Port Adelaide Vs. Adelaide – 7:40pm (AEST) Saturday June 13

GWS Vs. North Melbourne – 1:05pm (AEST) Sunday June 14

Sydney Vs. Essendon – 3:35pm (AEST) Sunday June 14

St Kilda Vs. Western Bulldogs – 6:05pm (AEST) Sunday June 14



