How to watch the 2022 Super Rugby season

Played around the world, the game of rugby is a popular sport to catch live or from the comfort of your living room couch, with no shortage of local and international competitions and leagues to keep you entertained. Those looking for something a bit closer to home may be gearing up for the next season of the Super Rugby, how can you watch the upcoming 2022 Super Rugby season? Find out in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Super Rugby in Australia

The 2022 Super Rugby season will be available to watch via Stan Sport, as well as through Channel 9, 9GEM and 9NOW. The 2022 season will be known as the Super Rugby Pacific competition, and will feature teams from Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands nations.

Super Rugby on Stan Sport

Stan Sport is the home for rugby matches in Australia, with parent company Channel 9 securing the broadcasting rights in 2020. Stan Sport will showcase all games of the Super Rugby competition both live and on-demand, in addition to the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition, Trans-Tasman Tournament, Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup. Stan Sport will also include highlights and other additional content.

You’ll have to sign up to Stan before you can access Stan Sport, with a subscription to Stan Sport costing you a minimum of $20 per month.

Super Rugby on Channel 9

Channel 9 – in addition to 9GEM and 9NOW – will showcase one game per round of the Super Rugby competition, with live coverage available through Channel 9 and 9GEM, and on-demand coverage through 9NOW.

When does the 2022 Super Rugby season start?

The Super Rugby season kicks off February 18, 2022, and will run for 15, rounds, finishing on June 18, 2022.

When is the Super Rugby final?

The 2022 Super Rugby final will be played on June 18, 2022. The location and teams participating in the final are undecided at the time of writing, so stay tuned for more details.

Photo credits: Super Rugby