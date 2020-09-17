Advertisement

Some disappointing news for Netflix subscribers, with the video streaming service confirming a price increase on two of its plans from September 17, 2020.

While news of any plan price increase can be a blow to your wallet, for most, this small increase is unlikely to make a huge difference in your monthly budget. The good news if you’re a Premium subscription holder is that you won’t see an increase with your monthly plan.

Premium subscriptions are staying at $19.99 per month, however both Basic and Standard have a small monthly increase. Basic plans are jumping from $9.99 up to $10.99, while Standard subscriptions are increasing from $13.99 to $15.99 per month. Inclusions on plans are staying as before.

These prices are now live for new subscribers, but for those who already have a Basic or Standard subscription, you’ll see this price change reflected over the coming weeks in your next billing cycle.

Compare Netflix plans and prices

A price increase may be the right time to switch your Netflix plan, especially if you’re after some extra features and don’t mind jumping up a few extra dollars. All plans come with unlimited access to the full Netflix library and the ability to stream on a number of devices.

Plan prices are reflected in how many screens you can watch on simultaneously, access to HD, etc. Let’s compare the Netflix plans and prices so you can find the right deal for you.

Basic Plan Standard Plan Premium Plan Monthly price $10.99 $15.99 $19.99 HD available Ultra HD available No. of screens you can watch on at the same time 1 2 4 No. of phones or tablets you can have downloads on 1 2 4

Want to break up with Netflix? BINGE might be streaming service for you

BINGE is one of the newest streaming kids on the block, with a huge content library to keep you entertained for hours. With all the greatest movies and shows, including HBO’s biggest hits like Game of Thrones and The Sopranos, plus everyone’s favourite Friends, there’s something for everyone on BINGE.

There are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

