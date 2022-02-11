Hello there, Star Wars fans! What has been perhaps the most anticipated Star Wars spin-off ever, Obi-Wan Kenobi, is finally coming to our screens in 2022.

While fans might be divided over the prequel Star Wars movies, there’s no denying that Ewan McGregor’s portrayal as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi was an absolute stand-out. Ever since Disney bought the rights to Star Wars, and several spin-off movies and shows were announced, many fans were hoping that we’d once again see McGregor’s Obi-Wan on our screens.

Then, in 2019, our only hope was answered, as it was announced that McGregor would be back for an Obi-Wan Kenobi series to be released exclusively on Disney+. Ever since then, anticipation has been huge and the great news is that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is about to hit our screens. Read on for all the details.

How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi in Australia

As this limited series is a Disney+ Original, you will only be able to stream the Obi-Wan Kenobi show on Disney+, and will need a Disney+ subscription to watch it.

The first episode of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will be released on Wednesday May 25, 2022 (most likely in the evening for Aussie viewers). This date is a fairly special one, as it will be the 45th anniversary of the release of the first ever Star Wars film, Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope.

There are still many details unknown about the series, however it looks to include six episodes in total. If episodes are released weekly, as is the case with other Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, the last episode will screen some time towards the end of June.

Often Disney+ will release the first two episodes on the release date, which would mean the last episode would air June 22. However, if only the first episode is released on May 25, then the last episode will be out on June 29. As more details come through, we’ll be updating this guide, so be sure to check back.

What can we expect from the Obi-Wan Kenobi series?

As this is a limited series, and probably one with only six episodes, it’s unlikely there will be a second series for fans to enjoy. If you’ve never seen or heard a single Star Wars movie, you’ll probably want to stop reading if you’ve somehow managed to miss the details of one of the world’s biggest cultural phenomena, as we’ll be dropping a few spoilers.

So far, what we do know is that Ewan McGregor is back as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and is joined by Hayden Christensen who is reprising his role of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Joining the pair are Aussie actors Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, returning to their roles of Owen Lars and Beru Lars respectively.

The series sets place 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi (probably masquerading as Ben Kenobi for some semblance of anonymity) has been hiding on the planet of Tatooine, watching over a young Luke Skywalker to keep him safe from the clutches of the Empire and his father the Sith Lord, Darth Vader (formerly Anakin Skywalker). Details on the plot are, understandably, scarce at this time. Considering the return of Christiansen, we can expect that we’ll see some more screen time for Darth Vader. Whether that is in another epic battle like what we saw at the end of the Revenge of the Sith, or parallel storylines, remains to be seen.

Another almost certainty is that we’ll see a young Luke Skywalker, considering his Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru will be making an appearance. Considering Luke knew of the old hermit Ben Kenobi during his time on Tatooine, it’s safe to assume they will cross paths. Whether Obi-Wan’s interactions with a young Luke is the main plot of the series, is of course, something we won’t know until the first episode (or the first trailer) drops.

Others confirmed to be joining the cast are Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), Kumail Nanjiani (Marvel’s Eternals), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Rupert Friend (Homeland), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Sung Kang (the Fast and the Furious franchise), Simone Kessell (Terra Nova) and Benny Safdie (Licorice Pizza).

If you already have a Disney+ account (or you’re going to sign up), you can catch a (very) short teaser interview and preview about the Obi-Wan Kenobi series — just search for Obi-Wan Kenobi when you’ve logged into Disney+.